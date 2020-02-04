Circa Waves Announce Sold-Out Festival

In a world where small independent venues are being forced to close doors, making it more and more difficult for budding new bands to be discovered, Circa Waves have decided to take action on championing new talent, by curating their very own Circa Fest in Liverpool. A clear sign of the demand for discovering new and exciting band, the festival sold-out within 24 hours of tickets being made available direct to fans for pre-sale.



Alongside a sold-out Circa Fest, Circa Waves treat fans to the release of their new single, "Sad Happy". Listen here. "Sad Happy" is the first single from the Sad side of their album.



An album of our times, Sad Happy is formed of two diametrically distinctive sides, released individually as Sad and Happy. Happy was released earlier this year and is available to stream here. The Sad side will be united with the Happy side to form the full physical Sad Happy release on CD and vinyl formats on March 13th via Prolifica Inc / [PIAS].



On Saturday April 4, 2020 the band will take over Liverpool and celebrate the city's most exciting new and emerging acts, paying tribute to some of the most iconic long-standing venues Liverpool has to offer.



Hosted across Liverpool University, Zanzibar And Jimmy's, the likes of Red Rum Club, Spinn, Pizzagirl, Harrm, Children Of The State, Abby Meysenburg, The Mysterines (Dj Set), Zuzu (Dj Set) and of course Circa Waves will perform throughout the day into the early hours.



Today's Circa Fest announcement comes off the back of this year's Independent Venue Week which celebrates music venues up and down the country. Both Zanzibar and Jimmy's have been involved in this year's Independent venue week, a nod to the people that own, run and work in them, week in, week out.





