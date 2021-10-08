Circa Survive Release New Single 'Imposter Syndrome' From Upcoming EP

Circa Survive announce their upcoming EP, A Dream About Love, out October 22. Today they have released the lead single, "Imposter Syndrome".

A Dream About Love is the band's first project since their 2017 album, The Amulet, which debuted at #16 on the Billboard 200. Substream wrote that with the album, "Circa Survive secure a place in modern rock history," while Alt Press said that "their great, signature mix of progressive rock and 2000s spacey post-hardcore influence[...]results in interesting, exploratory guitars and colorfully decorated atmospheres."

Across their dynamic catalog of releases, Circa Survive have sold over 785k total consumption albums to date in the U.S., inclusive of 214 million streams.

Whether intentional or not, Philadelphia's Circa Survive have become experts on that critical second word of their band name. With six full-length records and three EPs behind them, the beloved alt-prog/post-hardcore giants are entering their 17th year together amid global upheaval and personal renaissance, creating together while navigating through one of the most unstable chapters in American history. It's a necessarily existential period, where that one imperative rises to the top: survive.

Watch the music video here: