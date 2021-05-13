Cinélu Fashions Heels & Stroller in New Video 'Mutha******'

Cinélu absolutely does it all; singer, composer, actress, producer, and most importantly, mother. The multi talented artist has written with people from John Legend to Anitta to Natasha Bedingfield and is now making a name of her own.

After giving birth just weeks ago, Cinélu is serving up major female empowerment vibes in her new video "Mutha******". The undeniable catchy track only proves that Cinélu is one to watch.

"Mutha******" started out as a freestyle in Cinelu's first session back in the studio after having her daughter. While still in a milk stained t-shirt, the words 'I'm a mutha' poured out. Fast forward to 8 months pregnant, sporting stripper heels, pushing a stroller, with the backdrop of staggering maternal health statistics, the '"Mutha******' video delivers a dynamic visual and powerful message.

Cinélu, the daughter of renowned jazz percussionist Mino Cinélu, is one of two black composers and the only female to compose for the groundbreaking Oscar winning musical, La La Land. She has won a GRAMMY in the category of "Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media" for her composition contribution to the winning musical, La La Land. Not to mention, has composed music for legendary artists like Natasha Bedingfield, John Legend and Estelle. In addition, Cinélu is also an acclaimed actress that has appeared in shows like Law & Order, NCIS, CSI, Castle, Scandal, and more!

Watch the video here: