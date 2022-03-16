Christina Wheeler Shares New Single 'Where Did You Go?' From Upcoming LP

Today, Berlin/Los Angeles-based composer, multi-instrumentalist, and multimedia artist, Christina Wheeler, shares her third, touching single "Where Did You Go?" from her forthcoming LP, Songs of S + D due out March 25, 2022 and available for pre-save now here.

With her own distinct "soul-gaze" sound combining soul and shoe-gaze, Wheeler boldly faces what life throws her way, regardless of how tragic, uncomfortable, or beautiful.

While previous singles "Asleep At The Wheel" and "Into The Sun," depict imagery of ecstatic self-destruction, "Where Did You Go?" paints a different-yet equally vivid, poignant picture. The track allows Wheeler space to ponder where her loved one may have gone, and try to envision their physical transformation into nature. The song's final thirty seconds consists of a high note held by Wheeler that ushers in a sense of peace, calm, and closure-a moment that feels like the end of a chapter tinged with a lingering touch of wonder, hope, and curiosity about the unknown.

"Where Did You Go?" continues Wheeler's exploration of the full spectrum of human emotion, this time, confronting grief and examining how exactly finite our existence may be. Opening with raw, moving a cappella vocals, Wheeler explains the track "moves into a mid-tempo soul song that grapples with the confusion and grief over where to find those whom we've lost."

Wheeler continues, "It's about how we negotiate the loss of those we love once we cannot experience their immediate, physical presence. Our human relationship to the finiteness of our lives and how we navigate these transitions permeates our entire existence, and is all the more pronounced during times of tragic loss from horrific pandemic and needless, catastrophic war. From the O'Jays to Albert Ayler, "Music is the healing force of the world/the universe," and I hope that "Where Did You Go?" can offer space and solace for listeners to be touched deeply."

﻿Wheeler dedicates the track to bassist Fred Hopkins, writer Joe Wood, Jr., and writer/musician/artist Greg Tate.

Catch Wheeler's live performances this month. First, in Brooklyn, NY on March 16th at 10:00pm at Baby's All Right with Jaimie Branch, and later, in Austin, TX at her official SWSW showcase at The Hideout Theatre on Friday, March 18th at 8:30pm. Get tickets for her Brooklyn show here, and find more information about her official SXSW showcase, wristbands and badges required, in Austin here.

Throughout much of her work, Wheeler explores the porous, delicate lines between universal dichotomies such as good and evil, life and loss, and elation and devastation.

Songs of S + D distinctively asks what it might sound like to fuse the sounds that surrounded Wheeler in her childhood, from soul, R&B, funk, disco and shoe-gaze. The album's recording process took place between Red Bull Studios Berlin and New York City, as well as Berlin's Vox-Ton Studio. Wheeler expanded the record's scope and quality with several collaborators including Melvin Gibbs, (electric bass) Marque Gilmore (drums, programmer) and Marika Hughes (cellist).

Additionally, Joe McGinty and Kelvin Sholar added synths and synth bass lines, while Christian Prommer, Antonio Pulli, Simon Goff, Chris Tabron, and Evan Sutton engineered the recording. Veteran engineer Scotty Hard mixed the album, and Michael Fossenkemper mastered the recording.

Describing the meaning behind her LP, Wheeler says, "It's a deeply personal album long time in the making. Inspired by my experience of having lived through 9/11 in New York City and the subsequent attempt to negotiate the aftermath of that time once I moved to Berlin, I began to write a series of songs addressing the larger human experience of life, loss, joy, ecstasy, sadness, and the connecting, universal condition, framed through the context of vivid, intimate vignettes.

With a unique vocal, musical, and technological ability, Wheeler ultimately aims to connect listeners through finding common ground in the collective lived human experience. Wheeler explains, "While technology continues to evolve, the human voice remains constant in the singing of songs. With this project, I hope to share modern music with the world that speaks to our universal experiences and connect us through the simple, evocative themes in the narrative and emotional content of my songs."

Wheeler's expansive career includes work as a soloist, band member, featured artist, and even an immersive, multimedia performer. As a soloist, Wheeler has composed and performed her own pieces for Free Rotation Festival and New York's Experimental Intermedia, Issue Project Room, and Bang on a Can. Fact Magazine reported on her performance of one of her solo pieces called "Surrender to the Totality of Blackness," which she presented at this year's CTM Festival.

Her journey also led her to collaborate and lead several band projects, including Wiremouth, Floating People, and BlowOut, in addition to her time with David Byrne on his tours throughout the U.S., Europe, and South America in 1997 and 1998, and also, on The Late Night Show with David Letterman, where she made her television debut with Byrne. In addition to her appearance with Byrne on PBS' Sessions at West 54th, Wheeler has recorded and played with countless musicians like Ryuichi Sakamoto, Chaka Khan, Vernon Reid, and more.

Join Wheeler as she offers a place of refuge and solace through her music. The album, Songs of S + D, filled with beauty, pain, and contemplation of our existence is out March 25, 2022 and now available to pre-save. The poignant third single, "Where Did You Go?" is out everywhere now. Get tickets to see Christina Wheeler live in Brooklyn with Jaimie Branch on March 16th here, and find more information about Wheeler's official SXSW showcase, live in Austin with badges and wristbands required, on March 18th.

Listen to the new single here: