Christina Aguilera Will Release 20th Anniversary Edition of Self-Titled Album

According to Billboard, Christina Aguilera will celebrate 20 years of the "Christina Aguilera" album this month.

She promised fans exclusive new content to mark the occasion in a tweet:

This month marks 20 years since my debut album, Christina Aguilera, was released! In its honor, I'm releasing xxtra special versions digitally & at my store..and more surprises...on Aug 23rd! Presale begins today. https://t.co/nw9p37G4Az Share memories with #xxtina; I will too! pic.twitter.com/LaNMiwGYEI - Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 13, 2019

Some exclusive content to look out for: new remixes, a cappella tracks, and previously unreleased versions of the original album tracks. some of which are "Genie in a Bottle," "What a Girl Wants," "I Turn to You" and "Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)."

