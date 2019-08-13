Christina Aguilera Will Release 20th Anniversary Edition of Self-Titled Album

Aug. 13, 2019  

According to Billboard, Christina Aguilera will celebrate 20 years of the "Christina Aguilera" album this month.

She promised fans exclusive new content to mark the occasion in a tweet:

Some exclusive content to look out for: new remixes, a cappella tracks, and previously unreleased versions of the original album tracks. some of which are "Genie in a Bottle," "What a Girl Wants," "I Turn to You" and "Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)."

Read the original story on Billboard.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Dr. Dave Releases New Chart-Topping Single 'SEXY CINDY'
  • Presley Tennant, NBC-TV's THE VOICE Season 16 Finalist, Releases New Single 'Me and You' and Accompanying Music Video
  • Alessia Cara Releases New Single 'Rooting For You'
  • 2010 Mac Miller Mixtape 'K.I.D.S.' Will Be Available To Stream Later This Year

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup