Christian Lopez Announces Grand Ole Opry Debut Performance

Christian Lopez is thrilled to announce his debut Grand Ole Opry performance set for January 27, 2024.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Christian Lopez Announces Grand Ole Opry Debut Performance

Christian Lopez is thrilled to announce his debut Grand Ole Opry performance set for January 27, 2024. The announcement follows the release of Lopez' deeply personal record Magdalena.

“The universe has a way of peeling back the layers to either break us down or give us clarity,” says Lopez. “ It was a year ago this past April that I lost my little brother to a fentanyl overdose in West Virginia, and it’s been a year since I married the love of my life. I’ve felt love and loss that I never would’ve expected this early in my journey, but now as I get older, my only goal is to leave behind the purest form of what I can do and give. This album is just that.. no frills, no cowrites, no studio band, no compromises.. Just me.”

Christian Lopez is an artist who puts all of his eggs in one basket. The devoted singer-songwriter spent the last 2 years in a tiny New Mexican town called, Magdalena, writing and recording in a small adobe casita, on a mission to conjure the purest sounds and songs from the deepest depths of himself.

With the help of producer, Robert Adam Stevenson, who also produced Lopez’s last project The Other Side (2021), and drummer Carl Thomson, Christian delivers a new full-length album laced with some of Lopez’s hardest, most joyful, and most spiritual songs to date. Lopez’s work was interrupted in April 2022 when his little brother tragically overdosed on fentanyl in his hometown of Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Heartbroken, Lopez shifted his outlook to focus on one mission: “to leave something real behind.. “.. Magdalena, his fourth full-length album, is just that, with the representation of Lopez’s constantly altering state, his acoustic guitar playing, soaring vocals, and songs that focus less on a hook and more about hooking you to a feeling.

You could say Christian Lopez has come a long way since his 2014 Dave Cobb-produced debut, but now age 27, he’s truly just getting started. 



