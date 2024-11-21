Chris Stapleton Ties Record for Most CMA Wins Ever

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chris Stapleton was the top winner at last night’s 58th Annual CMA Awards with three wins: Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year (“White Horse”) and Single of the Year (“White Horse”). With the accolades, Stapleton is now a 19x CMA Award-winner, tying the record for most wins ever with Brooks & Dunn, while also extending his own record for most wins in the Male Vocalist of the Year category (eight). Stapleton’s wife and collaborator Morgane Stapleton also won her first CMA Award last night for Single of the Year as a producer.

Additionally, Stapleton performed three times during the live awards broadcast: “What Am I Gonna Do,” “California Sober” with Post Malone and “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” with George Strait.

The awards add to yet another triumphant year for Stapleton, who released his album, Higher, last fall via Mercury Nashville (stream/purchase here). Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton, the record landed on several “Best of” lists including Billboard, Esquire, Vulture and Rolling Stone, who praised, “dazzling…the best evidence yet for the way one man’s voice has become synonymous with the very idea of a musical genre.” Additionally, GQ declared, “In an age rife with division, he’s maybe the only thing Americans all agree on…one of the most reliable hit makers in music” and NPR Music proclaimed, “Higher puts him where he always really was—in that classic kind of rock and soul, Tom Petty, Eagles, going beyond the confines of the genre.”

One of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians, Stapleton was also the top winner at the 59th Annual ACM Awards this past spring with four wins and won two awards at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Additionally, Stapleton has recently collaborated with Post Malone (“California Sober”), Dua Lipa (“Think I’m In Love With You (Live from the 59th ACM Awards)”), Slash (“Oh Well”) and George Strait (“Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”), released a version of Tom Petty’s “I Should Have Known It” for the new Tom Petty tribute album and returned to NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” for the third time as musical guest. Additionally, he performed the National Anthem at 2023’s Super Bowl LVII and has collaborated in recent years with Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Sheryl Crow, Santana and many more.

Known for his electric live performances, the 10x GRAMMY, 19x CMA and 19x ACM Award-winner will continue his “All-American Road Show” tour through next year including sold-out dates across the New Zealand and Australia.

Photo credit: Hunter Berry/CMA

Comments