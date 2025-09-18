Chris Stapleton Extends 'All-American Road Show' Into 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chris Stapleton will extend his “All-American Road Show” into 2026 with two-night stands in Las Vegas, NV, Thackerville, OK and Uncasville, CT. The six new “Evening with Chris Stapleton” shows will feature Stapleton alongside his full band with no opener. Tickets will be available for pre-order on Wednesday, September 24 at 10:00am local with general on-sale beginning Friday, September 26 at 10:00am local.

Stapleton recently earned three nominations at the 59th Annual CMA Awards (Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year for “Think I’m In Love With You”) and, earlier this year, was named Male Artist of the Year at the 60th Annual ACM Awards—his fifth time winning the category.

Stapleton also recently celebrated the ten-year anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album, Traveller. In celebration of the milestone, new special-edition vinyl variants are now available. The album won Best Country Album at the 58th GRAMMY Awards, Album of the Year at both the CMAs and ACMs and went on to become the best-selling country album of the 2010’s.

Following a historic turn on the 2015 CMA Awards—where Stapleton became the first artist to ever win Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year in the same year—Traveller became the first album in history to re-enter the Billboard 200 all-genre album chart at #1, where it stayed for two straight weeks. With global sales over 11 million, the album is certified RIAA 7x Platinum in the U.S. and has been streamed over 11 billion times around the world. Additionally, the album has spent over 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart—the first country album to do so.

An 11x Grammy, 19x CMA and 21x ACM Award-winner, Stapleton has gone on to release four more studio albums including his most recent, 2023’s Higher. Additional highlights over the past decade include the National Anthem performance at 2023’s Super Bowl LVII, three appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” countless sold-out shows worldwide and collaborations with Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Sheryl Crow, Santana, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Slash, George Strait and many more. Later this summer, Stapleton will release a new song as part of Apple Original Films’ upcoming F1 movie soundtrack.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale Friday, 9/26

October 10—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

October 11—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

November 1—Gonzales, LA—Boots on the Bayou

May 26—Panama City Beach, FL—Gulf Coast Jam

February 4—Las Vegas, NV—Dolby Live at Park MGM

February 5—Las Vegas, NV—Dolby Live at Park MGM

February 20—Thackerville, OK—WinStar Lukas Oil Live

February 21—Thackerville, OK—WinStar Lukas Oil Live

February 27—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Casino

February 28—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Casino

Photo Credit: Becky Fluke