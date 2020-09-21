Chris Stapleton Debuts Music Video for 'Starting Over'

Watch the video below!

The music video for Chris Stapleton's "Starting Over" is out now (watch below). Directed and filmed by Becky Fluke, the video features footage from the song's recording process at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A.

"Starting Over" is the first single and title track from Stapleton's highly anticipated new album-out November 13 on Mercury Records Nashville (pre-order/pre-save). Written by Stapleton and Mike Henderson, the song begins an album of startling prescience-completed in late February only days before the shutdown began. Across its fourteen tracks are songs that examine life's simplest joys and most serious struggles. Alongside eleven written by Stapleton with both longtime friends and new collaborators are three carefully chosen covers: John Fogerty's "Joy Of My Life" and Guy Clark's "Worry B Gone" and "Old Friends." The resulting album-both timely and timeless-speaks to and transcends the current moment in ways unimaginable even while it was being created.

The album finds Stapleton back in his second home, Nashville's historic RCA Studio A (with additional work done at Muscle Shoals Sound and Compass Sound Studio), surrounded by his trusted collaborators as well as some new faces. Produced by Dave Cobb (who also plays acoustic guitar), the record features his beloved wife, Morgane Stapleton (vocals, tambourine), with longtime bandmates J.T. Cure (bass) and Derek Mixon (drums). Special guests include legendary musicians Mike Campbell (electric guitar), Benmont Tench (Hammond B3 organ) and Paul Franklin (pedal steel) as well as the All Voices Choir who are featured on "Watch You Burn," written by Stapleton and Campbell.

Kentucky-born Stapleton is a 5x Grammy, 10x CMA and 7x ACM Award-winner and one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. Following 2015's quadruple platinum breakthrough solo debut album Traveller, Stapleton released two No. 1 albums in 2017. Both From A Room: Volume 1 (certified platinum) and From A Room: Volume 2 (certified gold) take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Cobb. Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, The Tennessean praises, "Both are rich with the textures of Stapleton's vocals that make him one of country music's most beloved artists, classic country sounds and thoughtful articulate lyrics about love, life and pain." He was recently announced as the first-ever "Artist-Songwriter of the Decade" recipient by the Academy of Country Music and, next year, will be the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" tour is planned to resume next year. Highlights include headline shows at Washington State's Gorge Amphitheatre, Chicago's Wrigley Field, New York's Madison Square Garden and "A Concert for Kentucky"-a special performance benefitting his newly created Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund to be held at University of Kentucky's Kroger Field on April 24. Presented by Live Nation, the performance is the first concert ever held at UK's Kroger Field and will feature very special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola. 100% of the concert's net proceeds will go toward Chris and Morgane Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. Established in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the fund will specifically support local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky, with initial grant distributions focusing on music and arts education. See below for complete itinerary.

STARTING OVER TRACKLIST

1. Starting Over

2. Devil Always Made Me Think Twice

3. Cold

4. When I'm With You

5. Arkansas

6. Joy Of My Life

7. Hillbilly Blood

8. Maggie's Song

9. Whiskey Sunrise

10. Worry B Gone

11. Old Friends

12. Watch You Burn

13. You Should Probably Leave

14. Nashville, TN

CHRIS STAPLETON'S "ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW"

November 21-Arlington, TX-Globe Life Field*

April 21-Toledo, OH-Huntington Center†

April 22-Columbus, OH-Schottenstein Center†

April 24-Lexington, KY-A Concert for Kentucky - Kroger Field‡

June 5-San Bernardino, CA-Glen Helen Amphitheater§

June 10-Boise, ID-Ford Idaho Center Arena#

June 11-Portland, OR-Sunlight Supply Amphitheater#

June 12-George, WA-The Gorge Amphitheatre#

June 17-Bakersfield, CA-Mechanics Bank Arena#

June 18-Sacramento, CA-Toyota Amphitheatre#

June 19-Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre#

June 24-Salt Lake City, UT-USANA Amphitheatre^

June 25-Denver, CO-Pepsi Center^

June 26-Denver, CO-Pepsi Center^

July 8-Milwaukee, WI-Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater+

July 10-Camden, NJ-BB&T Pavilion°

July 17-Chicago, IL-Wrigley Field%

July 23-Holmdel, NJ-PNC Bank Arts Center**

July 24-Syracuse, NY-St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview**

July 28-Gilford, NH-Bank NH Pavilion††

July 29-Gilford, NH-Bank NH Pavilion††

July 31-Minneapolis, MN-U.S. Bank Stadium‡‡

August 5-Cuyahoga Falls, OH-Blossom Music Center°

August 7-South Bend, IN-Notre Dame Stadium§§

August 12-Charlotte, NC-PNC Music Pavilion°

August 13-Raleigh, NC-Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek°

August 19-Des Moines, IA-Iowa State Fair^^

August 20-Tulsa, OK-BOK Center##

September 18-Biloxi, MS-Mississippi Coast Coliseum++

September 23-Knoxville, TN-Thompson-Boling Arena++

October 1-Atlantic City, NJ-Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall++

October 2-Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center++

October 8-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden++

October 14-Columbia, MO-Mizzou Arena++

October 15-Lincoln, NE-Pinnacle Bank Arena++

October 16-Sioux Falls, SD-Denny Sanford PREMIER Center++

October 22-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena++

October 23-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena++

October 28-Lubbock, TX-United Supermarket Arena°°

October 29-Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater°°

October 30-Phoenix, AZ-Ak-Chin Pavilion°°

November 4-Austin, TX-Frank Erwin Center°°

November 11-Estero, FL-Hertz Arena**

November 12-Orlando, FL-Amway Center**

"ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW" SPECIAL GUESTS

*with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson and Yola

†with special guests Margo Price and Yola

‡with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola

§with special guests Dwight Yoakam and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

#with special guests Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

^with special guests Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

+with special guest Sheryl Crow

°with special guests Elle King and Kendell Marvel

%with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell

**with special guests Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

††with special guests Elle King and Nikki Lane

‡‡with George Strait and Little Big Town

§§with George Strait and Brothers Osborne

^^with special guest Nikki Lane

##with special guests Willie Nelson & Family and Yola

++with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola

°°with special guests Jamey Johnson and Yola

