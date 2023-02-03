Chris James Releases New Song 'Heaven or Hell' Off Upcoming Album 'Why Should We Turn Around?'

Berlin based songwriter and producer Chris James releases his new song "Heaven or Hell" today with Nettwerk. Listen to the catchy, upbeat new track off his forthcoming full-length album, Why Should We Turn Around?, out April 14th.

"Heaven or Hell" is about coming to terms with the fluctuating nature of a relationship and being willing to go through any obstacle in order to be with someone. "This person has had a profound impact on me and has made me willing to change and do things I wouldn't normally do. I am willing to go to the extremes, or 'Heaven or Hell,' to be with this person," states Chris James about the track.

Chris James is a German-American songwriter-producer based in Berlin. Picking up the guitar at an early age, he amassed a large following throughout his YouTube channel. Recently, Chris hit another major milestone, co-writing RIAA Gold-certified Billboard Hot 100 #1 (and Global 200 #1) song, "Life Goes On" by BTS. Chris' melodies have found their way into the biggest charts in the world.

His track, "Not Angry," has been gaining momentum on Chinese platform, Douyin, garnering over 4 billion uses of the song and entering the 'Taiwan Viral 50' as well as 'Trending Hits' on Spotify. Chris has gone on to release several songs under his own name, totaling over 70 million streams. As a songwriter, Chris has achieved over 800 million streams and counting on Spotify.

Listen to the new single here: