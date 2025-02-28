Chris Berardo Reveals His Long-Anticipated New Album 'Wilder All The Time'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed Connecticut-based singer songwriter Chris Berardo has released his long-awaited upcoming Americana album Wilder All The Time via Blue Élan Records. His first full album release since 2007's Ignoring All The Warning Signs, Wilder All The Time returns Berardo to peak form, delivering ten hard-hitting songs filled with vulnerability and intoxicating melodic hooks that pull deep at the heart strings. Berardo explains, “This album is so personal and important to me. I feel like this one really says who I am as an artist and a person right now. Whatever happens next, I’m proud of what we’ve done."

Called “one of rock's greatest performers” by Goldmine Magazine, Berardo's impact as a songwriter impressed legendary Texas singer/songwriter Walt Wilkins, lauding Berardo as “a consummate showman, singer and force of nature.” Wilder All The Time is a hopeful album which showcases Berardo's ability not to focus on the hard hand that life sometimes gives you, but instead to stay afloat with optimism. American Songwriter mused about his single "Take Me Back," the song is "a nostalgic song looking back in time and finding hope in the future." Berardo teaches us to not sweat the small stuff in "Take A Little Love," “It’s a song about really living in the moment and remembering to be thankful,” says Berardo, and in his infectious powerpop track "Somebody Like Me" Berardo explains, "the guy in the song is telling someone that they have more value than they realize and that he’s not going to let them forget that.”

Recently Berardo was featured on the Blue Élan compilation Operation Mend: Hope 2 which was released earlier this year and is available on CD and digitally on DSPs. Berardo contributes his cover of Nick Lowe’s classic “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love & Understanding” (and also covered by Elvis Costello), Berardo joins other labelmates Colin Devlin of The Devlins (“People Still Believing”), Morgan Myles (“I Will Always Love You” originally by Dolly Parton and made popular by Whitney Houston), Inspired by the amazing work done by UCLA Health Operation Mend, Operation Mend: Hope 2 endeavors to raise awareness for this very important cause – a program dedicated to providing free specialized medical and psychological care for our nation’s post 9/11 warriors injured in the line of duty, and their caregivers.

On Wilder All The Time, Berardo has worked with his friend and frequent musical partner David Abeyta, (formerly of celebrated Austin-based country rock band Reckless Kelly) in the producer’s chair, Wilder All The Time brings Berardo to another level within his trademark roots rock and into a Southern Pop Rock realm that lands him well-positioned to recapture the spotlight. The album also features Reckless Kelly bandmates drummer Jay Nazz and bassist Joe Miller who join in their support of Berardo, alongside longtime DesBerardo band members Marc Douglas Berardo (acoustic guitar, background vocals) and "Handsome" Bill Kelly (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, mandola and background vocals), and the Grammy Award winning Lloyd Maines (pedal steel guitar), Bukka Allen on Hammond B3 organ and piano, as well as a duet vocal with the highly-acclaimed Texas singer / songwriter Walt Wilkins.

Berardo’s deep, smoky voice carries lived-in tales that have charmed audiences whether performing at intimate acoustic shows or full-blown theater concerts, often opening for some of his idols, including The Doobie Brothers, The Marshall Tucker Band, and the late Dickey Betts.

Known for his lovingly-crafted compositions, Berardo navigates through love, life, hard knocks, and the indefatigable human spirit. While wry and worldly-wise, his message is ultimately inspiring and optimistic – if anything, even more so since some health challenges stalled his career after breakthrough album Ignoring All The Warning Signs (which spent two months in the Top Ten at Sirius Radio’s Outlaw channel, and hit #49 on the Billboard Americana Chart).

Returning stronger than ever with several successful singles (“Somewhere Blue,” “Baby Blue,” “This Year,” "Something’s Gonna Happen”) and now his fourth album Wilder All The Time (all produced by David Abeyta), Chris Berardo has taken hold of his charismatic live sound and spirit on record and is poised to catapult well beyond where he left off. “I’ve waited a long time to heave this music into The World and I can't wait to share it.” he concludes.

Photo Credit: Tod V. Wolfson

Comments