Chords Of Eve Releases Debut “Futuristic Psych Pop” Single From A Parallel Dimension

The Austin, Texas-based project fronted by multi-instrumentalist and producer Atlas Cage released their debut single and video for "Brightside."

In the words of Sky Titan Media founder and member of Chords Of Eve, Atlas Cage, the alt-pop electronic group hails from "a dimension running parallel to your own." Joining Cage in Chords Of Eve is the android C.A.S.E.Y. (the first model, serial number 189-5-00) aka Casey Ardmore. Hoping to make a genuine connection with music fans of this universe, the self-proclaimed "futuristic psych pop" group are releasing their debut single on Friday, February 28th. "Brightside" is from the Austin, Texas-based project's forthcoming EP, Dear Engineer. The EP is scheduled for April 10th release, galaxy-wide.

"It is the merging of human and machine, melting into the minds of those who have felt the need to be both flesh and warmth as well as steel and strength," explains Cage, describing Chords Of Eve. "It's chill but also strong, empowering and defiant. We want those who listen to our music to feel connected, even in times where they could feel the most isolated. We want people to feel as if someone understands them, that they have been seen."

Watch the lyric video for "Brightside" featuring Austin-based sideshow/burlesque performer, Fifi Switchblade: https://youtu.be/dsl8dWWDPzU

A second single, "The Future's Not What It Used To Be" will be released on March 27th: https://ditto.fm/the-futures-not-what-it-used-to-be

ABOUT SKY TITAN MEDIA: Founded in 2019, Sky Titan Media was established to do two things: provide founder Atlas Cage with a way to house all of his creative outlets under one roof and to create a place in which other artists/creators could meet and collaborate in music, film and other mediums of art. Sky Titan was created to act as an independent media incubator, active in the landscape of music, culture, film and technology. They cultivate creativity through experience and connection, both with other artists and the community who supports the art. Their current roster includes Strings Of Atlas (Urban Punk Rock), Sike O. Phenix (Beats/Hip Hop), Chords Of Eve (Pop/Electronic/Alt) and Mnemonic Frequency (Ambient/Binaural). For more information, please visit https://skytitanmedia.com/.

CHORDS OF EVE LINKS:

https://skytitanmedia.com/chords-of-eve

https://www.facebook.com/chordsofeve

https://www.instagram.com/chordsofeve





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You