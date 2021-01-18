China Tiger Releases Video For 'With You, It's A Saturday Night'

Australian indie psych-pop band China Tiger shares a new song + video "With You, It's a Saturday Night." The groovy single provides a feel-good backdrop for the start of 2021. Written pre-pandemic, the song carries even an even more poignant message now with a chorus that calls out for popular destinations like Vegas, Copenhagen, and California. It carries a longing for a return to the way life used to be as well as a grateful message for the future when we can put the lockdowns behind us and enjoy the human connections that make us feel free.

The music video is a one-shot take and gives a subtle nod to memorable videos like Coldplay's "The Scientist" or Massive Attack's "Unfinished Sympathy." It features Shelly Fitzpatrick of the band Tupperware Party playing the role of the girl.

"With You, It's a Saturday Night" is the long-awaited follow-up to the band's 2019 single "Belly Button" which was released in October 2019 as a benefit for World Mental Health Day. "Belly Button" attracted the attention of legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk who gave the band a glowing endorsement.

China Tiger's new single + music video "With You, It's a Saturday Night" is out now!

In 2019, China Tiger launched themselves onto the Australian music scene with debut single "Belly Button", mixing elements of psych and garage rock with more contemporary pop sounds, and receiving critical acclaim across the world. After launching "Belly Button" with sold-out live shows across Sydney in 2019, the boys were forced to put the brakes on their live performance when Covid struck in 2020.

Rather than wait for the world to open up again, the Tigers took to their studio to begin working on a series of follow-up singles. After honing their sound throughout the year, they return with "With You, It's a Saturday Night", a melodically driven pop anthem that's sure to be stuck in your head throughout the Summer of 2021. Showing no signs of slowing down, the Tigers are already back on the live circuit with dates being sold out across Australia for 2021, and a slew of brand new singles to be released alongside them. If you're a fan of infectious synth and guitar lines, and lyrics that you just can't stop singing, then China Tiger is one group to keep your eyes and ears on in 2021.

