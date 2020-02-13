Childish Major Introduces New Song & Visual 'Shallow Dimes'

Grammy nominated songwriter/artist/musician/producer CHILDISH MAJOR has no plans of slowing down in 2020. After dropping last month's "Dem Know" featuring dancehall/rap recording artist BEAM, he returns to unveil his latest track "Shallow Dimes." The music video also sees an appearance from Wondaland's St. Beauty. "Shallow Dimes" is now available at all DSPs and the visual is also available now via his YouTube.

Listen and watch below!

You can also see Childish on tour with YBN Cordae for The LOST BOY In Europe Tour. Visit https://www.childishmajorofficial.com/ for more information.

MARCH 08 2020 STUDIO WAREHOUSE GLASGOW, UK (SWG3)

MARCH 09 2020 SCALA LONDON, UK*

MARCH 10 SCALA LONDON, UK

MARCH 12 2020 CLUB BAHNHOF EHRENFELD (CBE) COLOGNE, GERMANY*

MARCH 13 2020 MELKWEG AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS*

MARCH 15 2020 ZOOM FRANKFURT, GERMANY

MARCH 16 2020 WERK, BACKSTAGE MUNICH, GERMANY

MARCH 17 2020 BOTANIQUE ORANGERIE BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

MARCH 18 2020 LA BELLEVILLOISE PARIS, FRANCE*

MARCH 20 2020 BARCELONA, SPAIN

MARCH 22 2020 ESCHERWYSS ZÜRICH, SWITZERLAND

MARCH 24 2020 GRELLE FORELLE VIENNA, AUSTRIA

MARCH 25 2020 HYDROZAGADKA WARSAW, POLAND

MARCH 26 2020 LIDO BERLIN, GERMANY

MARCH 27 2020 UEBEL & GEFÄHRLICH HAMBURG, GERMANY

MARCH 29 2020 AMAGER BIO COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

APRIL 01 2020 PARKTEATRET SCENE OSLO, NORWAY

APRIL 02 2020 FRYSHUSET STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

APRIL 03 2020 ÄÄNIWALLI HELSINKI, FINLAND

APRIL 05 2020 THE ACADEMY DUBLIN, IRELAND*

*sold out date





