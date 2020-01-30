Childish Major Introduces First Song, Visual Of 2020 'Dem Know' Ft. Beam

Atlanta based Grammy nominated songwriter/artist/musician/producer CHILDISH MAJOR is kicking off the new year with a new song and visual for his latest track "Dem Know" which features dancehall/rap recording artist, BEAM and was both produced and engineered by Childish himself. The two most recently collaborated on "Stranded" (included on BEAM's latest EP, 95). He's also officially announced that he'll be joining YBN Cordae for the European leg of The Lost Boy? Tour beginning with the March 8th date in Glasgow, UK before wrapping on April 5th in Dublin, Ireland. Tickets and more information available via www.ChildishMajorOfficial.com.

Listen below!

The announcement arrives after his latest release DIRT ROAD DIAMOND which now boasts over 7.5M streams in the U.S. alone and included standout tracks such as "Feelings Hurt," "For You" and "Dream Went Bad" ft Tish Hyman. Childish both engineered and produced much of the project that also included guest appearances from Ludacris, Olu (Earthgang) and Buddy.

The breakout artist was most recently seen on Dreamville's Grammy nominated REVENGE OF THE DREAMERS III along with the deluxe version. He was also featured in two major brand campaigns alongside fellow artists Billie Eilish (MCM Summer AW19) and Tayla Parx (Reebok - "Alter the Icons"). His hit single "Supply Luh" from 2017's WOO$AH was featured in the season 3 finale of the HBO hit series Insecure by Issa Rae.

Born Markus Randle in Edgefield, SC, Childish Major has long been acclaimed as one of the Atlanta hip-hop scene's most valuable players, hailed for his work with top artists spanning Future, SZA, J. Cole, Rick Ross, Pusha T, Fall Out Boy, Young Jeezy, and Rocko. WOO$AH, his breakthrough debut album, arrived in 2017 and swiftly drew praise from Ones To Watch, which hailed the LP as "an applauded introduction to one of hip-hop's newest rising stars...as Childish steps into the limelight as both a producer and artist, he has his eyes set on every facet of the creative industry. Whether it be art, fashion, cooking, or acting, there's not a realm the artist isn't poised to tackle."

THE LOST BOY IN EUROPE TOUR

YBN CORDAE WITH CHIDLISH MAJOR

MARCH 08 2020 STUDIO WAREHOUSE GLASGOW, UK (SWG3)

MARCH 09 2020 SCALA LONDON, UK*

MARCH 10 SCALA LONDON, UK

MARCH 12 2020 CLUB BAHNHOF EHRENFELD (CBE) COLOGNE, GERMANY*

MARCH 13 2020 MELKWEG AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS*

MARCH 15 2020 ZOOM FRANKFURT, GERMANY

MARCH 16 2020 WERK, BACKSTAGE MUNICH, GERMANY

MARCH 17 2020 BOTANIQUE ORANGERIE BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

MARCH 18 2020 LA BELLEVILLOISE PARIS, FRANCE*

MARCH 20 2020 BARCELONA, SPAIN

MARCH 22 2020 ESCHERWYSS ZÜRICH, SWITZERLAND

MARCH 24 2020 GRELLE FORELLE VIENNA, AUSTRIA

MARCH 25 2020 HYDROZAGADKA WARSAW, POLAND

MARCH 26 2020 LIDO BERLIN, GERMANY

MARCH 27 2020 UEBEL & GEFÄHRLICH HAMBURG, GERMANY

MARCH 29 2020 AMAGER BIO COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

APRIL 01 2020 PARKTEATRET SCENE OSLO, NORWAY

APRIL 02 2020 FRYSHUSET STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

APRIL 03 2020 ÄÄNIWALLI HELSINKI, FINLAND

APRIL 05 2020 THE ACADEMY DUBLIN, IRELAND*

*sold out date

CHILDISH MAJOR DIRT ROAD DIAMOND

Necessary Pressure To My Little Homies Feelings Hurt For You Tenfold No Sweat (ft Ludacris) Pull Up Game Crazy Not Numb (ft Buddy, Olu [Earthgang]) Bro Dream Went Bad (Ft Tish Hyman) Shine





