Chick Corea Scores Grammy Nomination for Best Latin Jazz Album

Iconic pianist/keyboardist Chick Corea's new album, The Spanish Heart Band - Antidote, has been nominated for a GRAMMY Award® in the category of Best Latin Jazz Album. Delving deeply into the Latin side of his musical heritage, his debut recording with the Spanish Heart Band, released June 28, 2019 on Concord Jazz, revisits classic pieces from two of the bandleader's most beloved works, My Spanish Heart and Touchstone, along with new compositions and favorites by revered composers like Antônio Carlos Jobim, Paco de Lucía and Igor Stravinsky. The album also features guest appearances by Panamanian vocalist Rubén Blades and singers Gayle Moran Corea and Maria Bianca.

To embark on this vibrant exploration, the legendary keyboard virtuoso assembled a brilliant eight-piece band: Flamenco guitarist Niño Josele and saxophonist/flutist Jorge Pardo both hail from Spain and have both worked with the late flamenco master Paco de Lucía. Bassist Carlitos Del Puerto was born in Havana, Cuba and played on Chinese Butterfly, Corea's 2017 collaboration with legendary drummer Steve Gadd - as did Venezuelan percussionist Luisito Quintero.

Trumpeter Michael Rodriguez and trombonist Steve Davis form an unstoppable horn front line, while Marcus Gilmore follows in the footsteps of his grandfather, the great Roy Haynes, as a master drummer (and close collaborator with Corea). The band is augmented by the fiery footwork of rising star flamenco dancer Nino de los Reyes.

"One of Chick Corea's many gifts is his ability to cast an incredible band, and compose songs and arrangements that create synergies which uplift and celebrate the talent within the group," John Burk, Concord Records President says, "This Spanish Heart Band album is a stellar example."

Winners will be announced at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® airing live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26th, 2020.





