Chicago House Legend Marshall Jefferson Releases 'Go Down'

Looking to keep the Thanksgiving good vibes going? Chicago house music legend Marshall Jefferson has released "Go Down," a collaboration with UK-based singer-songwriter Joe Killington.

Shares Marshall Jefferson, "Really excited about this one, everyone involved put a lot of energy into it and you can feel the energy from the very first note. Hands will be in the air!"

The track comes hot on the heels of Marshall's single with Black Eyed Peas and Anuel AA "Muevelo" and Ten City's latest "Love Is Love." Look for more to come from Marshall Jefferson in 2023 alongside a new album from Ten City also titled Love Is Love.

Marshall Jefferson is considered "The Godfather of House" and has been a pioneer in the genre for the last 40 years. Also known for his legendary GRAMMY nominated group Ten City, Jefferson's release of the original "Move Your Body" solidified him as a true pioneer within the house music genre.

The song was the first release of its time to weave piano into its sonic production and has since seen multiple hit iterations through collaborations with the likes of Solardo and Tchami, truly showcasing the original's timelessness. Jefferson continues to perform live and release music with Ten City and as a solo artist.

Listen to the new single here: