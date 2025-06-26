Chevy Metal Expand Headlining Summer Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chevy Metal — the long-running cover band co-founded by the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins — have announced four new headlining tour dates across the United States.

The band's summer itinerary begins Saturday, July 12, in Menlo Park, California, at The Guild Theatre, followed by stops in Denver, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere before wrapping up on Friday, September 5, at The Copa at The Bootlegger in Las Vegas.

Chevy Metal will be leaving an especially big mark on Southern California in August, starting on Friday, August 8, at The Venice West in Venice Beach, then Saturday, August 9, at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach. They’ll close out that month with their annual charity gig on Saturday, August 31, at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, supporting the Eastwood Ranch Foundation, an animal welfare and rescue organization. The foundation is currently running its Double the Love – Double the Impact campaign: From May through September, every dollar donated will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $500,000, thanks to a generous donor — including proceeds from this show!

Chevy Metal got their start around 2002, when Taylor Hawkins began playing small gigs with bassist Wiley Hodgden — his longtime drum tech from the Foo Fighters. Over the years, the lineup evolved, especially on guitar, and so did the scale of their shows. What began as a low-key side project grew into a full-throttle rock outfit, playing everything from intimate venues to major corporate events.

These days, guitar duties are handled by Brent Woods, who learned his craft from the legendary Randy Rhoads. And since Hawkins’ death in 2022, the man keeping the beat for Chevy Metal is none other than his 17-year-old son, Shane Hawkins.

CHEVY METAL 2025 SUMMER TOUR DATES

*New tour dates in BOLD.

Sat Jul 12 –– Menlo Park, CA –– The Guild Theatre

Sat Jul 19 –– Denver, CO –– Marquis Theater

Sat Jul 20 –– Aspen, CO –– Belly Up Aspen

Wed Jul 23 –– Allston, MA –– Brighton Music Hall

Thu Jul 24 –– New York, NY –– Gramercy Theatre

Fri Jul 25 –– Philadelphia, PA –– The Foundry

Sat Jul 26 –– Washington, DC –– The Atlantis

Fri Aug 8 –– Venice Beach, CA –– The Venice West

Sat Aug 9 –– Long Beach, CA –– Alex's Bar

Sat Aug 31 –– Agoura Hills, CA –– The Canyon*

Fri Sept 5 –– Las Vegas, NV –– The Copa at The Bootlegger

*The Alive opening

ABOUT CHEVY METAL:

Chevy Metal were ignited in 2002 by the rhythmic prowess of Taylor Hawkins and his longtime friend and musician Wiley Hodgden. Taylor, recognized worldwide as the iconic drummer for the Foo Fighters, brought a relentless energy to the stage fueled by his infectious passion for classic rock. Wiley, a singer and bass player, was the drum tech for Hawkins at this time. Together, they envisioned Chevy Metal as a side hustle cover band that focused on quintessential rock classics mixed with deep cuts.

As the band evolved, Taylor and Wiley welcomed into the fold the extraordinary talents of guitarist Brent Woods, a seasoned touring and session guitarist and a student of the late legend Randy Rhoads.

Chevy Metal spent the first 10 years as a band playing dive bars and small clubs, then progressed to the grandeur of arenas, festivals and even stadiums, sharing the stage with Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Dave Grohl, Joan Jett and Mick Jagger, among other greats.

After Taylor’s untimely passing in 2022, Chevy Metal’s members paid tribute to him later that year at star-studded memorial shows in London and California. These were thought to be Chevy Metal’s final performances, but Taylor’s son, Shane Hawkins, decided that the band must endure, thus taking his father’s place as its drummer.

Photo Credit: @jeffcogginsphoto

Comments

