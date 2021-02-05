Chet Faker Debuts Brand New Single 'Get High'

Today, chart-topping artist Chet Faker has released a brand new single titled "Get High" via Detail Records / BMG. The track arrives alongside a self-made music video that's filled with a vibrant array of mind-melting animated visuals, aptly channeling the song's funky swagger and escapist lyricism. Watch it now below.

Preceded by the pensive track "Low", "Get High" marks the second Chet Faker single since Nick Murphy revived the acclaimed project in late 2020. "Sometimes you just need a break," says Murphy about "Get High." "I find myself wanting to escape just for a little while and the song sort of showed up on its own."

Last month, the five-time ARIA award-winning singer, producer and songwriter took to the stage for the first time in over four years, delivering a poignant live performance of "Low" on NBC's The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The appearance served as a full circle moment, as Chet Faker's American television debut first came on the show in 2015. Watch the rendition now HERE.

"Low" was officially released in October 2020 via Murphy's own Detail Records in partnership with BMG. Adding to a back catalogue that emits a fluid grit-fueled artistry and emotionally intuitive vision that counts over a billion streams, "Low" marked the first Chet Faker release since 2015 and a timely track that examines melancholy through a lens of optimism.

The song has already racked up over 9 million streams globally since its debut, and has seen over a hundred placements on some of the most influential playlists across Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon. Over the past several months, Chet Faker has drawn widespread attention from around the world including the likes of Rolling Stone, Hypebeast, NME, Uproxx, Consequence of Sound and more, and garnered recognition on Triple J Radio's prestigious annual 'Hottest 100'.

Murphy's Chet Faker project first appeared in 2012 with the Thinking in Textures EP, winning him Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Best Independent Single/EP at the AIR Awards. The next year, his Hype Machine topping cover of Blackstreet's "No Diggity" gained momentous adoration from a 2013 Super Bowl commercial. Before long, the 2014 debut Chet Faker studio album Built on Glass debuted at number one on the Australian ARIA Charts, and appeared three times in the top ten of Triple J's Hottest 100, taking out the top spot for "Talk Is Cheap". The self-produced, solo-written album would go on to receive platinum certification, and earn Murphy five ARIA-Awards recognising Best Male Artist, Best Independent Release, Best Cover Artist, Engineer of the Year and Producer of the Year. In 2016, Nick Murphy revealed his follow-up output would sit under his own name, under which he has since released the 2017 EP Missing Link, 2019's studio album of strikingly mutated electronic and pop grooves, Run Fast Sleep Naked and the sublime instrumental record Music For Silence in March 2020, an ambient collection first premiered on the meditation and sleep-devoted app, Calm. An accomplished pianist, vocalist and guitar-player, Nick Murphy has performed at sold-out festivals and theatre stages worldwide, under his own name and as Chet Faker, exuding a raw and glittering energy.

Together, "Low" & "Get High" have ignited a vivid new chapter for Chet Faker, with more new music on the horizon.

Listen here: