Cher To Release 'The Farewell Tour' Live Album for the First Time on Digital; Listen to a Track Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cher will release her classic concert album, The Farewell Tour, on 2LP Vinyl and streaming platforms for the first time ever on September 26, 2025 via Warner Records. The exclusive physical edition will be pressed on hot pink and purple 2LP vinyl. Pre-order the 2LP Vinyl HERE and pre-save on all DSPs HERE.

Ahead of the release, Cher has shared the showstopping and stunning live recording of “All I Really Want Do”. The Bob Dylan-penned song was her first solo hit single in the Summer of 1965. Listen to it below.

The newly remastered collection features three tracks, “Save Up All Your Tears,” “We All Sleep Alone” and “Different Kind of Love Song,” which were previously only included on the EMMY® Award-winning special and multiplatinum concert film Live! The Farewell Tour.

During 2002, the Academy® Award-winning and GRAMMY® Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® Inductee and Kennedy Center® Honoree embarked on Living Proof: The Farewell Tour, circling the globe for a staggering 325 shows. The show made history as Cher achieved the Guinness World Record for the “Highest Grossing Tour by a Female Artist” at the time. She chronicled this breathtaking run with Live! The Farewell Tour and accompanying record of the same name and captured her electrifying and unforgettable performance at American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL on November 7, 2002. The album hit shelves on August 26, 2003, and it was only available on CD until now.

22 years since its initial release, The Farewell Tour finally makes its first appearance on DSPs and vinyl. It consists of the original 18 songs in addition to boasting three bonus tracks: “Save Up All Your Tears,” “We All Sleep Alone,” and “Different Kind of Love Song.” The set traces a fascinating roadmap through her influential and inimitable catalog highlighted by powerhouse performances of “Believe,” “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Just Like Jesse James,”and “All Or Nothing,” among others. Representing every facet of her creative output from classic albums to music for film, television, and theater, The Farewell Tour also includes a special heartfelt tribute to The Sonny and Cher Show.

Last year, she revealed the career-spanning Forever as a special double vinyl package and one CD configuration. She accompanied it with the digital release of Forever Fan Edition. She was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame® and capped the year off with her acclaimed autobiography, CHER: The Memoir, Part One, which held the #1 spot on The New York Times Bestseller List.

Among her many accomplishments, Cher is a celebrated Oscar, Emmy, GRAMMY Award-winning, and Kennedy Center Honoree. In 2023, Cher celebrated the 25th Anniversary of her classic album, Believe, as well as her first-ever Christmas album, Christmas, which hit number one on the Billboard charts. Debuting on Broadway in 2018, The Cher Show, a musical based on her life, was nominated for two Tony Awards and four Drama Desk Awards.

TRACKLISTING

1. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

2. Song for the Lonely

3. All or Nothing

4. I Found Someone

5. Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)

6. All I Really Want To Do

7. Half-Breed

8. Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves

9. Dark Lady

10. Take Me Home

11. The Way of Love

12. After All

13. Just Like Jesse James

14. Heart of Stone

15. The Shoop Shoop (It’s in His Kiss)

16. Strong Enough

17. If I Could Turn Back Time

18. Believe

19. Save Up All Your Tears*

20. We All Sleep Alone*

21. Different Kind of Love Song*