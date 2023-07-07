Cher Releases Remix of 'Paradise Is Here (Sunrise Remix)'

The is from her upcoming deluxe edition of It's A Man's World, which will be available on 4 LPs, 2 CDs, and digitally, on July 14, 2023.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

Cher Releases Remix of 'Paradise Is Here (Sunrise Remix)'

Cher has released a remix of “Paradise Is Here (Sunrise Remix)” from her upcoming deluxe edition of It's A Man's World, which will be available on 4 LPs, 2 CDs, and digitally, on July 14, 2023.

The It's A Man's World special deluxe limited-edition vinyl box set features a remastered version of the original 14-track UK album on 2 LPs, as well as a newly compiled double LP containing 11 rare remixes.

The set includes "Walking In Memphis (Shut Up and Dance Vocal Mix)” and “One By One (JR’s Pride Mix),” in addition to many others. A previously unreleased and HD remastered director’s cut of the original “Walking In Memphis” music video is out now.

The 4 LPs in the limited-edition box are each pressed on a different colored vinyl (red, blue, green and yellow). The box includes an exclusive, numbered lithograph of an iconic photograph of Cher. The D2C version, sold via Cher’s official site, features its own exclusive lithograph. The majority of the remixes are available digitally and on vinyl for the first time.

First recorded in London and released in 1995, It’s A Man’s World rocketed to the top 10 in the UK where it was certified Gold. Long considered by Cher superfans as one of her best albums of all time, It’s a Man’s World featured the singles “Walking In Memphis,” “One By One,” “Not Enough Love In the World,” “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore” and “Paradise Is Here.” AllMusic's Jose Promis praised the album as “one of the singer’s finest as well as one of her most overlooked and underappreciated works to date.”



Gladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS
Gladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

Legendary soul singer Gladys Knight has enjoyed No. 1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. As the celebrated singer of the timeless song "Midnight Train to Georgia," Knight has recorded more than 38 albums over the years, including four solo albums during the past decade.

Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'
Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'

Hilario Durán brings the full scope of his artistry, the depth of knowledge of musical genres in the perfect storm of big artistry on Cry Me A River. The nine works on this recording are born of Durán's Afro-Caribbean cultural topography but are also informed by his gifts for bending tradition and infusing his arrangements with improvisation.

K-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San Diego
K-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San Diego

The group composed of DOYOUNG, JAEHYUN, and JUNGWOO is the new unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, represented by SM Entertainment. Since their official debut with their first EP Perfume in April 2023, NCT DOJAEJUNG has quickly become a commercial and critical success.

Video: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live Video
Video: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live Video

Saint Agnes have released an emotional live video for their poignant new single 'This Is Not The End,' a tribute to Kitty A. Austen's grief for her late mother. Saint Agnes recently announced a UK headline tour, which follows their sold-out headline show at The Black Heart in Camden, a European tour with Monster Magnet, and more.

