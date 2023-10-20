Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More

Christmas, Cher’s first new studio album in five years, includes 13 songs - several holiday classics and four originals.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Cher has released her new Christmas album! Listen to the new record below.

Christmas, Cher’s first new studio album in five years, includes 13 songs - several holiday classics and four originals. It also has a star-studded list of musical besties including Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper and Tyga.

The lead single, “DJ Play A Christmas Song," was written by Sara Hudson (Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Troye Sivan) and her team who contributed four new songs for the album. (Full Track listing below)

Recorded primarily in LA and London, Christmas was produced by longtime collaborator Mark Taylor (“Believe”). Songs include beloved superstar duet classics “What Christmas Means To Me" with Stevie Wonder and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" with Darlene Love. (Darlene first recorded the song with Phil Spector and a l7-year-old Cher singing background vocals); in addition to a haunting version of “Home" written and sung with Michael Bublé. 

“I never say this about my own records but I’m really proud of this one. It is one of the most amazing highlights of my career,” commented Cher.

One of the many highlights is a duet by Cher and Stevie Wonder of Stevie’s “What Christmas Means to Me." Commented Cher, “Every time I hear that harmonica, I’m a teenager again. It’s a personal dream come true for me to record this song with Stevie.”

Two other standouts include an unexpected pairing with Tyga on another Sara Hudson song called “Drop Top Sleigh Ride” produced by Alexander Edwards, Mike Crook and Ryan OG, and the magnificent "Angels in the Snow" plus "Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart" with Cyndi Lauper.

Listen to the new album here:



