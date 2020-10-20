Chelsea Shag Releases New Single 'Rooftop'

Sharing a very Halloween-appropriate video via YouTube.

Canadian-born, Atlanta-based Chelsea Shag released her latest single, "Rooftop," co-produced with Alex Aldi (Troye Sivan, Passion Pit, The Walkmen), today via Madison Records, sharing a very Halloween-appropriate video via YouTube.



Discussing the single Chelsea states, "At the time when I wrote 'Rooftop', I so desperately wanted to be somewhere else. And I thought anywhere else would be better. But I learned that you can leave but you can't abandon the skeletons in your closet - they'll come after you. I have made it a point to face problems and fears head on, instead of running away from them."



As to where she is now as an artist, Chelsea adds, "I've finally found my stride as a songwriter and producer in the studio and my sound is more me than ever."



Chelsea Shag holds many titles in her musical journey, from singer-songwriter, to multi-instrumentalist, and producer. Constantly evolving and hyper-creative, Chelsea's colorful blend of pop, R&B, neo-soul, and jazz mixes with her Hendrix-inspired guitar playing.



With her energetic live performances (when such events still happened), Chelsea has built an ever-increasing, and fervent fanbase in Atlanta, with local mainstay Creative Loafing stating, "Chelsea blends pop sensibilities with a decidedly R&B feel, that grooves and moves," with local blog Popwrapped adding, "Chelsea Shag is currently burning up the Atlanta music scene with her vivacious musicality. Blending elements of rock, jazz, soul, and pop, the rising act has developed a sound that is entirely her own."



Playful and infectious, "Rooftop" has Chelsea Shag heading fervently heading into 2021 with big plans.

Watch the video for "Rooftop" here:

Photo Credit: Bryan France

