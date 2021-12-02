Chase Cohl Shares New Single 'Christmastime & You'

Today the eclectic and prolific artist Chase Cohl is sharing a new holiday single titled "Christmastime & You," with a video directed by Laura Beth Schneider that includes Chase's special hot toddy recipe at the end of the video. Chase released her latest EP, Dear Dear: Volume 1 last Spring, stay tuned for more music in 2022.

Chase says of the song and video:

"As is the case with the entire Dear Dear record, I wanted to create with the idea of instant nostalgia in mind. Something that feels like you've known it forever, that sticks in your brain the way so many of the classic girl group songs do, something that feels immediately familiar & warm.

I am fascinated by the idea of playing in reflections of set dressing, almost a modern still life. With this project being so retro-fetishist, it felt like the natural place to explore in that, as will continue to be the case with the lyric videos for the remainder of the record. Plus, I have been harassed for my hot toddy recipe for far too long."

The published poet, songwriter, artist, fashion designer, and Littledoe Accessories and Besa creator co-wrote Dear Dear: Volume I with keyboardist/songwriter Barry Goldberg (Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart, Ray Charles, Gladys Knight). Joined by producer Loren Humphrey (The Last Shadow Puppets, Guards, Willowz), Chase discovered Valentine Studios in Los Angeles. A true "time capsule," it served as the site for seminal recordings by The Beach Boys and Elvis before closing its doors in the late sixties before recently reopening - proving to be perfect for her vintage sound. Other collbarotors on the EP include Tyler Parkford (Mini Mansions), Benji Lysaght (Father John Misty, Beck), Rodrigo Amarante (Little Joy), James Richardson (MGMT), Benjamin Booker, and more.

Born in Canada to a mother (featured at 18 years old on the Dear Dear: Volume 1 Album Cover) and father deeply immersed in both the ethos and business of music, Cohl spent much of her youth on the road with the Rolling Stones, citing Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood as her "style icons" to this day. She quietly picked up piano before eventually moving on to guitar and banjo during her college days as a poetry major in New York City where she devoured the works of Jerome Rothenberg, Henry Miller, Arthur Rimbaud, and others.

Simultaneously, she drew on a lifelong passion for sewing and unassumingly crafted the debut collection of LittleDoe's headpieces in 2009. She sold her first to none other than Fergie following a chance encounter in an NYC restaurant. In the midst of presciently building Littledoe into a Vogue-endorsed early progenitor of the modern Boho movement sported by Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, the characters of Schitt's Creek and other fashion icons, she penned countless songs.

Post-graduation, the budding musician traded the Big Apple for Laurel Canyon. "I had this dream of smoking weed in a long floral dress," she laughs. "The idea of California was always very inspiring to me." Between performing alongside the likes of Cory Chisel and Cameron Avery as well as on a series of Best Fest shows, she released singles "Windsong" and "Blue Eyes" to early praise from Nylon, Exclaim, and more. In the middle of a 2016 tour with Lissie (and a breakup), she started to work on the songs that would eventually comprise her 2018 independent full-length debut, Far Away and Gone.

