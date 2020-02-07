Chase Bryant to Perform at Access Showroom March 13

Acclaimed guitarist Chase Bryant will bring his country hits to Access Showroom at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa on Friday, March 13. March entertainment will also include free live performances at Aliante's fine-dining destination MRKT Sea & Land throughout the month.

Celebrated guitar player Chase Bryant burst into the country music scene with his guitar-wielding debut single "Take It on Back," which reached the Top-10 of the Country Billboard Chart. Bryant's second consecutive hit "Little Bit of You" rose to No. 3 on the Country Billboard Chart, was a Top-20 hit in Canada and earned the No. 1 spot on Australia's Country Music Channel Countdown.

Inspired by his family's musical background, Bryant taught himself to play guitar at the age of three. As he rose to fame, fans have been able to experience his guitar work across the globe on several tours, including Tim McGraw's Shotgun Rider Tour, Brantley Gilbert's Let It Ride Tour, Kip Moore's 2016 Wild Ones Tour and Brad Paisley's Weekend Warrior Tour.

Showtime is 9 p.m. Tickets start at $25 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.aliantegaming.comor www.ticketmaster.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town, and Suncoast.

MRKT Sea & Land offers fresh and delectable fare by land, including filet mignon, porterhouse steak and prime rib. By sea, MRKT Sea & Land serves the most sumptuous salmon, lobster, scallops and crab, as well as surf and turf options for diners who want the best of both worlds. The fine dining restaurant also boasts an impressive and extensive wine list, ensuring the perfect pairing for every meal, and brings live entertainment throughout the month.

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is situated on more than 40 pristine acres within the Aliante master-planned community at Aliante Parkway and Interstate 215. The AAA Four Diamond resort was awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence in 2016 and features more than 200 hotel rooms and suites; five signature restaurants; a 650-seat showroom; banquet facilities that can accommodate up to 1,100 people for weddings, conventions and other special events; more than 100,000 square feet of gaming space, a resort-style pool and a 3,500 square-foot spa. More information and reservation details can be found by calling 702.692.7777 or visiting www.aliantegaming.com. Follow Aliante on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram. Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service.

Photo Credit: Boyd Gaming





