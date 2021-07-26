Charming Liars Shares Scorching New Video 'Flames'

Alternative band Charming Liars has turned up the heat with the premiere of their new live video "Flames." Fans can watch it now, exclusively on Under The Radar. "Flames" is the latest in the band's "Live Sounds of 2020" video series, which was filmed in a warehouse in LA late last year and includes includes performances of In The Reflection Of Blood," "Impact," "BLAME," and more.

On the new video, the band shares: "'Flames' is one of our favorite releases from last year and playing it live for the first time gave us a glimpse of what it'll be like to perform onstage this year and next! We are especially proud of this one as it shows the contrast to the official video that we released in 2020 where we went full blown into animation!"

Charming Liars recently announced their new EP Sequence 2: The After, set to be released this August. Lead single "Afterglow" is out now and can be streamed here.

Fans can look forward to hearing new music live this December as Charming Liars hit the road with English rock band The Hunna. The tour kicks off December 3rd in San Francisco, and includes stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, New York, and more. A full list of dates can be found below, and tickets are available now at www.charmingliars.com/tour.

Charming Liars evolution began in London's West End when guitarist Karnig Manoukian and bassist Mike Kruger were still in their teens. Both came from homes with wide ranging and eclectic musical tastes, and that early exposure informed their approach to making music.

They started writing and playing together in a series of bands and honed their musicianship with several tours up and down the U.K. In 2013 they decided to make the move to Los Angeles, in part spurred on by an encouraging social media message from songwriter and producer John Feldmann (Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, 5 Seconds of Summer, Blink-182) - who told them to look him up for a songwriting session if they were ever in town.

The two connected with vocalist Kiliyan Maguire through a mutual friend while he was attending The Musicians Institute in Hollywood. Through initial conversations that lead to songwriting and then recording sessions - the 3 realized that they had an organic musical chemistry that would lead to interesting possibilities.

2019 proved to be a breakout year for the band, who released their debut album, Thought, Flesh and Bone, a follow-up acoustic EP, Bare Bones, and closed the year with a live collection titled Live 2019. They also headlined shows on the West Coast, toured Europe with The Faim, and crossed the US as direct support for Angels & Airwaves. Most recently Charming Liars returned to Europe with Palaye Royale.

Over the last couple months Charming Liars has continued their "Live Sounds of 2020" series, in addition to releasing their new EP Sequence 1: Noise Maker. The three song collection features recent singles "Pieces," "When Did We?" and "White Leather Electric Chair." Stay tuned for more coming soon at www.charmingliars.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates with The Hunna:

12/3 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

12/4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

12/6 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

12/8 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

12/9 - Chicago, IL @ Schuba's

12/10 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

12/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

12/13 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

12/15 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

12/16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom