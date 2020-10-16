Charming Liars Share Moving New Video 'Losers'

Watch the video below!

Alternative band Charming Liars is helping fans feel a little less alone with the music video for their latest single "LOSERS." Featuring fan-submitted clips, "LOSERS" is an intimate track about finding yourself in the face of loss. Watch the video now, below.

The band shares: "Our new song "Losers" was inspired by one thing - who we become after losing something or someone irreplaceable. It's in those moments of transformation that we feel the sharpest edges of our humanity and it's also when we find our truest strength. This song's about finding ownership and pride in the losses that helped make up the person you are today. It's about time we sing a song for the losers."

Prior to "LOSERS," Charming Liars shared a cover of Post Malone's "Circles." All proceeds from purchases and streams of the cover benefit disaster relief in Lebanon through donations to Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, Saint George Hospital Beirut, and other organizations seeking to help rebuild after the explosions that devastated the area earlier this summer. The song has seen support from Grammy.com, Sir Elton John, Serj Tankian, and more.

Charming Liars evolution began in London's West End when guitarist Karnig Manoukian and bassist Mike Kruger were still in their teens. Both came from homes with wide ranging and eclectic musical tastes, and that early exposure informed their approach to making music.

They started writing and playing together in a series of bands and honed their musicianship with several tours up and down the U.K. In 2013 they decided to make the move to Los Angeles, in part spurred on by an encouraging social media message from songwriter and producer John Feldmann (Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, 5 Seconds of Summer, Blink-182) - who told them to look him up for a songwriting session if they were ever in town.

The two connected with vocalist Kiliyan Maguire through a mutual friend while he was attending The Musicians Institute in Hollywood. Through initial conversations that lead to songwriting and then recording sessions - the 3 realized that they had an organic musical chemistry that would lead to interesting possibilities.

2019 proved to be a breakout year for the band, who released their debut album, Thought, Flesh and Bone, a follow-up acoustic EP, Bare Bones, and closed the year with a live collection titled Live 2019. They also headlined shows on the West Coast, toured Europe with The Faim, and crossed the US as direct support for Angels & Airwaves. Most recently Charming Liars returned to Europe with Palaye Royale.

