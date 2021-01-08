Charming Liars Release Latest Installment in the 'Live Sounds of 2020' Series

Alternative band Charming Liars bid 2020 farewell with the announcement of "Live Sounds of 2020," a video series featuring live performances of singles released throughout the year. Today they are thrilled to share the latest installment, "BLAME."

The band shares: "We felt it very necessary to get back into a room and play live again. This was filmed and recorded live on location in a Los Angeles warehouse on November 20th and 21st, 2020.

What you see here is the coming together, hard work and commitment of a small group of people during an unprecedented time and we can't thank them enough."

"BLAME" follows the previously released "In The Reflection Of Blood" and "Impact." The series was filmed late last year in a warehouse in LA - the first time the band was able to perform together since the start of the pandemic. Fans can expect additional videos in the weeks to come, as well as new music later this year. For more information, please visit: www.charmingliars.com

Charming Liars evolution began in London's West End when guitarist Karnig Manoukian and bassist Mike Kruger were still in their teens. Both came from homes with wide ranging and eclectic musical tastes, and that early exposure informed their approach to making music.

They started writing and playing together in a series of bands and honed their musicianship with several tours up and down the U.K. In 2013 they decided to make the move to Los Angeles, in part spurred on by an encouraging social media message from songwriter and producer John Feldmann (Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, 5 Seconds of Summer, Blink-182) - who told them to look him up for a songwriting session if they were ever in town.

The two connected with vocalist Kiliyan Maguire through a mutual friend while he was attending The Musicians Institute in Hollywood. Through initial conversations that lead to songwriting and then recording sessions - the 3 realized that they had an organic musical chemistry that would lead to interesting possibilities.

2019 proved to be a breakout year for the band, who released their debut album, Thought, Flesh and Bone, a follow-up acoustic EP, Bare Bones, and closed the year with a live collection titled Live 2019. They also headlined shows on the West Coast, toured Europe with The Faim, and crossed the US as direct support for Angels & Airwaves. Most recently Charming Liars returned to Europe with Palaye Royale.

Watch the video for "Blame" here: