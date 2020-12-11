Charming Liars Launches New Live Video Series With 'In The Reflection Of Blood'

Last week, alternative band Charming Liars shared their hauntingly beautiful single "In The Reflection Of Blood." Today the band has released a captivating new performance video of the track, streaming now here: https://youtu.be/66wGehF2HSE. "In the Reflection of Blood" kicks off a series of live videos the band filmed earlier this year in a warehouse in LA - the first time that Charming Liars has been able to perform together since the start of the pandemic. Titled "Live Sounds of 2020," the series will feature live videos for each song the band has relased this year.

On their latest single, Charming Liars shares: "'In The Reflection Of Blood' was written one day after the bloodiest mass shooting in American History. The violence on October 1st, 2017 broke my heart. This song was my attempt at sewing it back together. Proceeds from this song will go towards helping those impacted by events like this one. May the memory of those lost forever bloom."

About Charming Liars:

Charming Liars evolution began in London's West End when guitarist Karnig Manoukian and bassist Mike Kruger were still in their teens. Both came from homes with wide ranging and eclectic musical tastes, and that early exposure informed their approach to making music.

They started writing and playing together in a series of bands and honed their musicianship with several tours up and down the U.K. In 2013 they decided to make the move to Los Angeles, in part spurred on by an encouraging social media message from songwriter and producer John Feldmann (Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, 5 Seconds of Summer, Blink-182) - who told them to look him up for a songwriting session if they were ever in town.

The two connected with vocalist Kiliyan Maguire through a mutual friend while he was attending The Musicians Institute in Hollywood. Through initial conversations that lead to songwriting and then recording sessions - the 3 realized that they had an organic musical chemistry that would lead to interesting possibilities.

2019 proved to be a breakout year for the band, who released their debut album, Thought, Flesh and Bone, a follow-up acoustic EP, Bare Bones, and closed the year with a live collection titled Live 2019. They also headlined shows on the West Coast, toured Europe with The Faim, and crossed the US as direct support for Angels & Airwaves. Most recently Charming Liars returned to Europe with Palaye Royale.

Charming Liars look to continue this success with a series of new songs, including recent singles "Golden State," "Blame," "Favorite Show," "Flames," "IMPACT," "Disco Elvis," and "LOSERS," as well as covers of Harry Styles' "Falling" and Post Malone's "Circles"