Charming Liars Announces New EP With 'Afterglow'

Following an already busy year, alternative band Charming Liars is kicking things up another notch with their new single "Afterglow." Additionally, the band has announced their new EP Sequence 2: The After, out this August. Fans can look forward to more new music soon - stay tuned at www.charmingliars.com.

"Most of our songs are autobiographical in nature and our new song 'Afterglow' is no different," shares vocalist Kiliyan Maguire. "Earlier this year I had a very close family member pass away from a terminal illness. It was difficult helping them through the process of passing on and going through that process left me with lots of questions."

He continues: "This song wasn't written as an answer to those questions but rather a safe place for me to unload what I was feeling. In a way writing this song was how I grieved and I'll forever be grateful to this piece of music for that. In the end I hope that although this song offers no answers to humanity's ultimate question, 'Where do we go after?' I do hope it can bring comfort to anyone out there who has lost someone as well as be a reminder that they aren't alone in what they're going through."

Charming Liars recently announced that they will be touring this December with English rock band The Hunna. The tour kicks off December 3rd in San Francisco, and includes stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, New York, and more. A full list of dates can be found below, and tickets are available now at www.charmingliars.com/tour.

Upcoming Tour Dates with The Hunna:

12/3 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

12/4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

12/6 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

12/8 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

12/9 - Chicago, IL @ Schuba's

12/10 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

12/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

12/13 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

12/15 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

12/16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom