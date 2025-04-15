Charlie Wilson, Babyface, & More Unite For Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



R&B icon Charlie Wilson is bringing the ultimate soul-infused celebration to fans this summer with his Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour, featuring an all-star lineup of legendary acts, including Babyface, K-Ci Haile,y and El DeBarge. The nationwide tour kicks off on August 27th at the prestigious Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and will travel across major cities, delivering an unforgettable night of timeless hits, powerhouse vocals, and feel-good vibes.

With decades of chart-topping success between them, Wilson, Babyface, Hailey and DeBarge will take fans on a journey through some of R&B’s most cherished classics. Charlie Wilson’s catalog includes anthems from his time as the co-founder and lead singer of The Gap Band, such as Outstanding, Yearning for Your Love, and Burn Rubber, along with solo hits like There Goes My Baby, I’m Blessed, and Charlie, Last Name Wilson. Together, this lineup promises a night filled with timeless music.

Babyface’s expansive catalog of love songs, including Whip Appeal and Every Time I Close My Eyes, is matched only by the chart-topping hits he’s written and produced for other artists—among them Whitney Houston’s Exhale (Shoop Shoop), Boyz II Men’s End of the Road and I’ll Make Love to You, Tevin Campbell’s Can We Talk, and Bobby Brown’s Don’t Be Cruel and Roni.

﻿K-Ci’s signature voice and timeless discography will help set the tone for an unforgettable night. From Jodeci classics like Come and Talk to Me and Forever My Lady to K-Ci & JoJo’s chart-topping ballads All My Life and Crazy, along with his soulful take on Bobby Womack’s If You Think You’re Lonely Now, his set promises both nostalgia and raw emotion.

Rounding out the cookout line up is the incomparable El DeBarge, whose silky falsetto defined an era and helped shape the sound of modern R&B. As the lead vocalist of DeBarge, he delivered timeless hits like Rhythm of the Night and I Like It, songs that blended soul, pop, and funk in a way that resonated across generations.

Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour promises to deliver a must-see cultural experience that celebrates legacy, love, and the timeless spirit of Black music. More than just a concert, this tour brings the feeling of a family reunion to the stage, where generations come together, classics get a second wind, and soul meets celebration. With a lineup of legendary voices and chart-topping anthems, the tour is set to be a vibrant reminder of the power R&B holds in shaping culture, healing hearts, and bringing people together. From the cookout vibes to the sing-along moments, every stop on this tour is designed to feel like home.

Produced by Live Nation Urban and P Music Group, Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour will visit 20+ cities, including stops in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Houston. Fans can expect a high-energy, soul-stirring experience that brings the heart of R&B to life on stage.

In select cities, fans can elevate their night with an exclusive all-you-can-eat VIP cookout experience. This one-of-a-kind pre-show event brings the backyard to the venue with a curated menu of classic cookout favorites, specialty cocktails, and laid-back vibes inspired by the culture that raised us. From the food to the music to the fellowship, it’s the perfect way to kick off an unforgettable evening of R&B legends. Availability is limited and only offered in select markets.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting today at 12 PM local time through Thursday, April 17 at 10 PM local time with code: cookout. The public on sale will begin Friday, April 18 at 10 AM local time. All tickets can be purchased at unclecharliescookout.com.

UNCLE CHARLIE’S R&B COOKOUT TOUR – 2025 DATES

Wed 8/27 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Fri 8/29 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion*

Fri 9/5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat 9/6 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sun 9/7 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Thu 9/11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri 9/12 – New York, NY – Jones Beach Amphitheater

Sat 9/13 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Sun 9/14 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Fri 9/19 – Raleigh, NC – Coast Union Music Park

Sat 9/20 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Arena

Sun 9/21 – Virginia Beach, VA – United Home Amphitheater

Fri 9/26 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat 9/27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheater

Sun 9/28 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Pavilion

Fri 10/3 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena**

Sat 10/4 – Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park*

Sun 10/5 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri 10/10 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sat 10/11 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater*

Sun 10/12 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

(*No El DeBarge)| (**No Babyface)

Photo Credit: Jacob Huizar

Comments