Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Charli XCX Joins Caroline Polachek For 'Welcome To My Island'

Charli XCX Joins Caroline Polachek For 'Welcome To My Island'

The two new remixes come ahead of the release of Polachek’s new album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You out February 14.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Caroline Polachek continues to tease the arrival of her impending avant-pop masterpiece with two new remixes for her latest single "Welcome To My Island", including a collaboration from music royalty Charli XCX and the 1975's George Daniel and a second from the genre-bending, UK dance trio PVA.

Charli XCX and George Daniel create a deconstructed and energetic rendition of the original track that is prime for the dancefloor. The remixes bring new life to the original single and dizzyingly surrealist music video that follows true to Polachek's form. The two new remixes come ahead of the release of Polachek's new album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You out February 14.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You is Polachek's first album release since her 2019 experimental pop masterpiece PANG which cemented her as a generational talent. Her profile has grown exponentially since - landing her everywhere from the direct opening spot on Dua Lipa's 2022 North American Future Nostalgia Tour, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, Primavera, All Points East, Governors Ball, Pitchfork Music Festival and Outside Lands, along with late-night performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Night Show with James Corden.

Standout viral tracks like "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings," have contributed to the album's 175M global streams and counting. Polachek's 2023 North American live dates for The Spiraling Tour will kick off Friday, April 14th in Philadelphia and make stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more before wrapping at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Tickets are available now at carolinepolachek.com - more to come !

Listen to the new remix here:

UPCOMING LIVE DATES

2/10 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk
2/11 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Student Union
2/12 - Oxford, UK @ 02 Academy Oxford
2/14 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
2/15 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
2/16 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
2/18 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
2/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega (Sold Out)
2/22 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
2/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
2/24 - Amsterdam, NL@ Paradiso
2/25 - Cologne, DE @ Kantine
2/27 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

NORTH AMERICAN THE SPIRALING TOUR

4/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - with George Clanton
4/15 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - with George Clanton
4/17 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - with George Clanton
4/18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre - with George Clanton
4/19 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall - with George Clanton
4/21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - with George Clanton
4/22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre - with George Clanton
4/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - with Toro Y Moi
4/25 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater - with George Clanton
4/26 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - with Toro Y Moi
4/28 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre - with Sudan Archives
4/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium - with Sudan Archives
5/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield - with Magdalena Bay
5/4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - with Sudan Archives
5/8 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum - with Sudan Archives
5/9 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - with Sudan Archives
5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
5/14 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom - with Alex G
5/16 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre - with Ethel Cain
5/17 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - with Ethel Cain
5/19 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem - with Ethel Cain
5/20 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall - with Ethel Cain

Photo credit: Nedda Afsari



Carly Simon Unveils Live at Grand Central Album Track Photo
Carly Simon Unveils 'Live at Grand Central' Album Track
The concert—Simon’s first in fourteen years—was filmed and aired on the Lifetime network for a television special which was released on VHS later that year. Simon was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a special evening which featured performances by Olivia Rodrigo and Sara Bareilles.
Bryan Adams Releases Classic Double LP Photo
Bryan Adams Releases 'Classic' Double LP
Acclaimed GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Bryan Adams has released the 2LP version of Classic (Parts 1 & 2), a 2LP package featuring 14 classic re-recordings and an exclusive etching via BMG. Also available, So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) - a 2CD offering features his latest GRAMMY® nominated studio album So Happy It Hurts.
Canadian Country-Rock Singer/Songwriter Jesse Slack To Release New Single Oughta Be Outlaw Photo
Canadian Country-Rock Singer/Songwriter Jesse Slack To Release New Single 'Oughta Be Outlawed'
Canadian country rock singer-songwriter Jesse Slack is back with his highly-anticipated single, 'Oughta Be Outlawed,' set for release on January 20th. The track, an innovative take on outlaw country, highlights Slack's guitar-driven sound.
Nashville Singer/Songwriter Madison Steinbruck To Release Single Australias Lonelier With Photo
Nashville Singer/Songwriter Madison Steinbruck To Release Single 'Australia's Lonelier' With Debut Album, January 27
Nashville-based singer/songwriter Madison Steinbruck returns with her latest track, 'Australia's Lonelier,' set for release January 27th along with her highly-anticipated debut LP Australia's Lonelier.

From This Author - Michael Major


Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'
January 19, 2023

Freja The Dragon, the Swedish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and protégé of Peter Bjorn and John's Bjorn Yttling (whose credits include Lykke Li, Chrissie Hynde, Neko Case, Diplo, Kygo & Primal Scream) has released her mesmerizing new EP Midnight Feelings today via Villa.
Season Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in FebruarySeason Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in February
January 19, 2023

Comedian, actor, and writer John Oliver returns for a brand-new tenth season of his acclaimed half-hour series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER. A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the weekly series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective.
NYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter CenturyNYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter Century
January 19, 2023

The album was recorded and mixed in Summer / Fall 2021 by Jeff Zeigler (The War On Drugs, Kurt Vile) at Uniform Recording in Philadelphia, PA, and features guest appearances by Nate Kinsella and Ted Leo among others. The first single 'Punk House' is out everywhere tomorrow.
Snakehips Announce North American TourSnakehips Announce North American Tour
January 19, 2023

The upcoming genre-blending project will also feature their second hit collaboration with Tinashe, “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight”, “All Around The World” which boasts a flowing vocal from rapper / songwriter Duckwrth and  “WATER” featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine.
Megan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu VeeMegan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu Vee
January 19, 2023

Megan Hilty has joined the cast of The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, a new comedy series that has just received a series order from Amazon Freevee. Hilty will star in the series alongside Matilda star Sindhu Vee and Naveen Andrews. Her is described as a 'sexy suburban Christian' who must learn to practice what she preaches when it comes to forgiveness.
share