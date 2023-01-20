Charli XCX Joins Caroline Polachek For 'Welcome To My Island'

Caroline Polachek continues to tease the arrival of her impending avant-pop masterpiece with two new remixes for her latest single "Welcome To My Island", including a collaboration from music royalty Charli XCX and the 1975's George Daniel and a second from the genre-bending, UK dance trio PVA.

Charli XCX and George Daniel create a deconstructed and energetic rendition of the original track that is prime for the dancefloor. The remixes bring new life to the original single and dizzyingly surrealist music video that follows true to Polachek's form. The two new remixes come ahead of the release of Polachek's new album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You out February 14.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You is Polachek's first album release since her 2019 experimental pop masterpiece PANG which cemented her as a generational talent. Her profile has grown exponentially since - landing her everywhere from the direct opening spot on Dua Lipa's 2022 North American Future Nostalgia Tour, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, Primavera, All Points East, Governors Ball, Pitchfork Music Festival and Outside Lands, along with late-night performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Night Show with James Corden.

Standout viral tracks like "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings," have contributed to the album's 175M global streams and counting. Polachek's 2023 North American live dates for The Spiraling Tour will kick off Friday, April 14th in Philadelphia and make stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more before wrapping at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Tickets are available now at carolinepolachek.com - more to come !

UPCOMING LIVE DATES

2/10 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

2/11 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Student Union

2/12 - Oxford, UK @ 02 Academy Oxford

2/14 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

2/15 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

2/16 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

2/18 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

2/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega (Sold Out)

2/22 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

2/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

2/24 - Amsterdam, NL@ Paradiso

2/25 - Cologne, DE @ Kantine

2/27 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

NORTH AMERICAN THE SPIRALING TOUR

4/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - with George Clanton

4/15 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - with George Clanton

4/17 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - with George Clanton

4/18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre - with George Clanton

4/19 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall - with George Clanton

4/21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - with George Clanton

4/22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre - with George Clanton

4/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - with Toro Y Moi

4/25 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater - with George Clanton

4/26 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - with Toro Y Moi

4/28 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre - with Sudan Archives

4/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium - with Sudan Archives

5/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield - with Magdalena Bay

5/4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - with Sudan Archives

5/8 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum - with Sudan Archives

5/9 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - with Sudan Archives

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

5/14 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom - with Alex G

5/16 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre - with Ethel Cain

5/17 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - with Ethel Cain

5/19 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem - with Ethel Cain

5/20 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall - with Ethel Cain

Photo credit: Nedda Afsari