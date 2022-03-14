Charli XCX Drops New Single 'Every Rule' from Upcoming Album 'CRASH'

Charli XCX has released "Every Rule." The track is from Charli's highly-anticipated forthcoming album, CRASH, will be released on March 18th and is the fifth and final album in her record deal.

The new album features work by A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise.

Charli kicks off her 21-date North American tour in Los Angeles on March 26th followed by her 17-date UK and European tour which starts in Dublin on May 13th. See full tour dates below. Tickets can be purchased here.

Listen to the new track here:

Tour Dates

26th March - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CA

27th March - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CA

29th March - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

1st April - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

3rd April - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

6th April - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

8th April - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

9th April - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX (on sale TBD)

10th April - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX

12th April - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA

13th April - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

15th April - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

16th April - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

18th April - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

20th April - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA

22nd April - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

23rd April - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

25th April - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

26th April - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

28th April - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

29th April - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL