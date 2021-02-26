Charley Furey Releases New Single 'Gold'

Rising NJ native and synth pop singer-songwriter Charley Furey has released his latest single, "Gold." The track debuts alongside a fresh, campy music video, presenting Furey, decked out in a Lady Gaga t-shirt, entering a dating video chat room and developing an online relationship with an alien.

The track also comes with a new line of merchandise, featuring "Gold" t-shirts with unique graphics. Click here to watch the "Gold" music video, and here to purchase "Gold" merchandise.

Written, produced, and performed by Charley Furey and mixed and mastered by Matty Harris, the song features Furey's crisp, warm vocals and fresh, gentle synth pop beats, which create a youthful soundscape full of hope, longing, and surrender.

"'Gold' is about feeling so deeply for someone who isn't ready to be loved, but you just can't fight the feeling that there's something there. It's something I've been dealing with in my own life, and there's such a duality to it," says Furey. "On one hand you want to try to pull them back when they push you away, you want to pour out your heart to them, you think "maybe if they know how much I care, they'll change their mind." But on the other hand, you know they need space and time. I bounce a lot between the two themes in the song, and I think that's reflective of my own inner struggle between what I want and what I know they need. But at the end of the day, I have to let them do what's best for them: how they feel is not in my control. All I can do is say "when you're ready, if you want my love, I'll be there to give it to you."

"Gold" is Charley Furey's first single of 2021, following his previous release, "Roller Coaster." He is slated to continue rolling out singles in 2021.

Singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and artist, but a little monster above all else. I make music in my bedroom. I'm 25 and yes, I do feel the clock ticking! If you're looking for catchy synth-pop with sad gay overtones, you've come to the right place.

Watch the video for "Gold" here: