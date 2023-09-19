Chappell Roan Adds New Dates to 'The Midwest Princess Tour'; Opening For Olivia Rodrigo on 'GUTS' Tour

Chappell Roan has added new North American and international dates to her upcoming "The Midwest Princess Tour."

This fall, Chappell will embark on an expansive North American headlining tour that will scale up her intoxicating live show experience across the US and Canada—The Midwest Princess Tour, already sold out in 12 cities including two Brooklyn Steel shows, kicks off in September with tickets on sale Click Here.

Additionally, a limited number of tickets will be awarded as show “scholarships” for fans facing financial difficulties in an effort to keep attendance affordable and shows accessible across the wide—spanning tour.

Artist Presale for the North American dates goes up at 11 am local time Wednesday, September 20th, with General On Sale launching this Friday 22nd at 11 am local.

Presale for new international dates begin on Thursday, September 21 at 10 am local with general on sale beginning on Friday at 10 am local.

Roan will also be opening for Olivia Rodrigo on her "GUTS" tour, check out which performances you can catch her on below!

An electrifying performer, Chappell wrapped her debut headline Naked in North America tour in March, selling—out all tour stops including New York (Webster Hall), Los Angeles (The Fonda), San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto and more. Often featuring opening sets from drag queens, each night incorporated a different dress theme (like “homecoming dance” and “goth, grunge, and glitter”).

The ecstatic shows earned universal praise for Chappell’s exhilarating performances and for creating a “glamorous safe space,” and “disco dance party where everyone can feel like the most fun, the most free version of themselves,” in rooms bursting at the seams with energy.

With bold hooks, powerhouse vocals, and theatrical flair, the magnetic and unapologetically candid singer—songwriter has built up a cult—like fanbase over the past year across releases like the booming, dancefloor—ready “Red Wine Supernova”, her breathtaking self—written ballad “Kaleidoscope”, and last year’s cinematic fan favorite “Casual”. Her debut album will be released this Friday, September 22.

Her synth—pop smash breakthrough, 2020’s “Pink Pony Club”, set the tone for Chappell’s evolution into her own version of pop stardom: a small town rhinestone cowgirl delivering euphoric, heartfelt bangers, and a queer icon for a generation. The album was co—written and produced by Daniel Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Sour, Guts).

Chappell Roan continues to connect with her growing fanbase by championing open and honest expression of identity and unapologetic sexuality. Through her music, art, style and spirit, she has already earned press nods from Pitchfork, NPR, MTV, Vulture, Billboard, V Magazine, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue and more.

This year, Chappell was named Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artist of 2023. Earlier heralded releases “Naked In Manhattan,” and the “deliciously vindictive “My Kink Is Karma” received well—deserved traction in both the digital and live music world paving the way for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and more live shows coming this year.

The Midwest Princess Tour

September 25 — Goldfield Trading Post, Roseville, CA SOLD OUT

September 27 — The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

September 29 — Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

October 1 — First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

October 3 — The Rave/Eagles Club — The Rave Hall, Milwaukee, WI

October 4 — House of Blues, Chicago, IL SOLD OUT

October 5 — House of Blues, Chicago, IL

October 7 — Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville TN

October 8 — Deluxe at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN SOLD OUT

October 10 — Saint Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, MI

October 11 — The Opera House, Toronto, ON

October 12 — Théâtre Fairmount, Montreal QC

October 14 — The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

October 15 — House of Blues, Boston, MA

October 17 — Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY SOLD OUT

October 18 — Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY SOLD OUT

October 20 — 9:30 Club, Washington, DC SOLD OUT

October 21 — 9:30 Club, Washington, DC SOLD OUT

October 22 — The Underground, Charlotte, NC SOLD OUT

October 24 — Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA

October 25 — The Beacham, Orlando, FL

October 26 — Revolution, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

October 28 — Joy Theater, New Orleans, LA

October 29 — House of Blues, Houston, TX

October 31 — House of Blues, Dallas, TX

November 1 — Scoot Inn, Austin, TX SOLD OUT

November 3 — The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

November 4 — 24 Oxford, Las Vegas, NV

November 7 — The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA

November 9 — Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR SOLD OUT

November 10 — Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver, BC SOLD OUT

November 11 — Showbox, Seattle, WA SOLD OUT

November 14 — The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

November 24 — Liberty Hall, Sydney

November 25 — Powerhouse, Brisbane

November 26 — 170 Russell, Melbourne

December 3 — Marie Antoinette, Berlin

December 5 — Melkweg, Amsterdam

Deceber 6 — Les Étoiles, Paris

December 7 — Heaven, London

February 22 — Soma San Diego, San Diego, CA

February 23 — Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, CA *

February 24 — Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ *

February 26 — The Jones Assembly, Oklahoma City, OK

February 27 — Toyota Center, Houston, TX *

February 28 — Moody Center, Austin, TX *

March 1 — American Airlines Center, Dallas TX *

March 2 — Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA *

March 3 — Iron City Bham, Birmingham, AL

March 5 — Amway Center, Orlando, FL *

March 6 — Kaseya Center, Miami, FL *

March 8 — Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC *

March 9 — Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN *

March 10 — Bogart's, Cincinnati, OH

March 12 — Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO *

March 13 — Chi Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE *

March 15 — Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN *

March 16 — Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI *

March 17 — Wooly's, Des Moines, IA

March 19 — United Center, Chicago, IL *

March 20 — United Center, Chicago, IL *

March 22 — Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH *

March 23 — Little Ceasar's Arena, Detroit, MIA *

March 25 — Higher Ground, South Burlington, VT

March 26 — Bell Centre, Montreal, CA *

March 27 — Bell Centre, Montreal, CA *

March 29 — Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, CA *

March 30 — Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, CA *

April 1 — TD Garden, Boston, MA *

April 2 — TD Garden, Boston, MA *

April 3 — College Street Music Hall, New Haven, CT

April 5 — Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

April 6 — The Intersection, Grand Rapids, MI

April 8 — The Truman, Kansas City, MO

April 9 — Boulder Theatre, Boulder, CO

April 10 — Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins, CO

* Opening For Olivia Rodrigo on the "GUTS" Tour