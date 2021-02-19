Chaos Chaos Release New Single 'Eternal'

Chaos Chaos, the synth-pop project of sisters Asya and Chloe Saavedra, is pleased to present "Eternal," the first single to be lifted from their sophomore album Ethical Plum due this fall. Ethical Plum is a multimedia anthology series consisting of songs and music videos released sequentially as episodes. Each episode is created by a unique visual artist, unfolding the twisted tale of two sisters who discover they have a superpower to turn into a demon.

The first episode is for the song "Eternal," which premiered today at Under The Radar and can be shared at YouTube, is directed by Tristan Zammit and animated by Alex Sarzosa. Toronto born, Philadelphia-based Tristan Zammit is an independent artist who creates fully animated music videos, cover art, posters, animated assets, and lyric videos for the likes of Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert, Earthgang and more.

"Eternal" is featured in today's NPR New Music Friday Spotify playlist and can also be shared on all digital streaming services.

The upcoming series, Ethical Plum, is set in an alternate reality where earth is plagued by the aftermath of technological progress. Through the episodes, Asy and Chloe allow bits and pieces of their own personal stories to emerge as the fictional story unfolds. The songs in the series are unhinged, dark pop ballads infused with modern production. Exploring themes such as codependency, toxic love, and inner dissonance, the lyrics are eerily personal, set in the moments between self destruction and realization. Ethical Plum is a new way to binge music; listeners now get to dive into a constantly evolving animated world while becoming immersed in a musical journey. The original concept was created by Chaos Chaos and Lee Hardcastle.

"Eternal" follows up the band's acclaimed single "Need You Ft. Madge" which received praise from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NME, and Brooklyn Vegan and many more.

Chaos Chaos is an American indie synthpop band based in Los Angeles, CA. The band was formed in Seattle under the name Smoosh in 2000 and adopted their current name in 2012. The band consists of two sisters Asy Saavedra and Chloe Saavedra. Growing up, Asya and her sister Chloe's first band Smoosh - which they founded together at ages 5 and 7 as they split time between Seattle, Sweden and New York - performed with the likes of Pearl Jam, Death Cab For Cutie, Cat Power, Bloc Party and Sleater Kinney. As Chaos Chaos they released several EPs, singles and a full-length album. The sister duo has had their music featured in Rick And Morty, Lucifer, Never Have I Ever, Search Party and more.

Listen to "Eternal" here:

Photo Credit: Danny Scott Lane