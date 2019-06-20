Chance The Rapper, Jack Johnson to Headline Inaugural Miami Beach Pop Festival

Frameless Creative in association with ACT Productions and The Parker Company are proud to debut the lineup for the inaugural Miami Beach Pop Festival, set for November 8-10, 2019. The brand new festival will be held on the shore of South Beach between 5thand 10th streets, adjacent to the beachfront Lummus Park and the iconic Ocean Drive.

Miami Beach Pop celebrates its home by reflecting the city's extraordinary cultural diversity with a groundbreaking selection of artists, spanning an incredibly wide range of genres and cultural backgrounds. Chance the Rapper, Jack Johnson, Daddy Yankee, and Kygo will headline the three-day festival, along with The Raconteurs, Juanes, Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, The Roots, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Sean Paul, T-Pain, Jessie Reyez, Bomba Estereo, Quinn XCII, Natti Natasha, Gryffin, Brytiago, Margo Price, Chelsea Cutler, Kim Petras, Two Feet, Lali, Magic City Hippies, Monsieur Perine, DJ Windows 98 (Win Butler of Arcade Fire), Rauw Alejandro, Ashe, Magic Giant, Roosevelt Collier, Reignwolf, Cimafunk, The Hip Abduction, Zander, Steven A Clark, Spam Allstars, Richie Hell, Afrobeta, the Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble, and more to be announced.

"Miami Beach Pop is a celebration of one of the most extraordinary cities in the world," shares festival co-founder Paul Peck. "This unmatched, vibrant culture and iconic beach provide a rare combination of natural beauty and city excitement. The core purpose that drives the vision for this festival has been to celebrate the unity of human connection. We are honored to include artists such as Chance the Rapper and Jack Johnson, who are two of the most socially-conscious and inspiring figures in the contemporary cultural landscape".

The festival aims to connect artists and fans through shared moments of inspiration and is proud to present a showcase of musicians that champion positivity and connection. Miami Beach Pop will be the only North American performance of 2019 for Jack Johnson, an industry trailblazer for eco-conscious initiatives and practices within live music and beyond. Attendees of Miami Beach Pop can anticipate a forthcoming new album in July from Chance the Rapper, a champion of activism within public schools and mental health causes. Daddy Yankee's track record of global smash hits has reached a new peak with Con Calma, crossing over Latin and American pop fans alike. Global superstar and legendary Latin artist Juanes, performing in his hometown for Miami Beach Pop, has just been named the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, recognized for his own art as well as his activism and philanthropy.

3-Day General Admission and 3-Day VIPtickets will go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10AM ET / 7AM PT, exclusively at www.MiamiBeachPop.com. All fans are eligible to register for the Miami Beach Pop presale, guaranteeing exclusive early access prior to the general public on sale. In appreciation of the local community, Miami Beach residents are eligible to receive a 20% discount on General Admission tickets. Eventbrite is the official ticketing platform of Miami Beach Pop Festival. For more information about presale registration, ticketing, VIP offerings, and payment plans for Miami Beach Pop, please visit: www.MiamiBeachPop.com.

Culinary Host Michael Schwartz, a James Beard award-winning chef-restaurateur, will curate the culinary lineup at Miami Beach Pop Festival with a nod to the city's cross-cultural cuisine. Known for a fresh, simple, seasonal ingredient-focused approach, Schwartz's flagship location Michael's Genuine Food & Drink has been beloved by locals and visitors alike since 2007, and now joins The Genuine Hospitality Group's other restaurants, including growing pizzeria brand Harry's Pizzeria and Genuine Pizza. Schwartz will work collaboratively with Miami Beach Pop to select iconic local staples that represent Miami's delicious, diverse world of cuisine.

The vibrant three-day experience of Miami Beach Pop will spotlight sustainable event practices and provide attendees with the knowledge and tools to embrace a more eco-friendly lifestyle. South Florida is one of the most fragile, ecologically sensitive, and environmentally significant regions on our planet. The Festival is committed to working collaboratively with the City of Miami Beach, a global leader in efforts to mitigate the effects of sea level rise, through a comprehensive range of programs. Miami Beach Pop aims to eliminate single-use plastic from the festival through the sale of canned water, and with a reusable cup rental program alongside free water refill stations. Miami Beach Pop is a member of the BYOBottle campaign, an initiative led by headlining artist Jack Johnson. BYOBottle actively encourages festival attendees to bring reusable water bottles in another effort to reduce plastic waste, and provides water refill stations backstage for artists and at front of house for touring personnel. Food, beverage, and merchandise vendors at Miami Beach Pop will be held accountable by organizers to provide only recyclable or biodegradable utensils and related items. Additionally, the festival is dedicated to caring for our oceanfront home on the shore of Miami Beach. A volunteer program in partnership with Clean Vibes will activate cleanup efforts of the beach before, during, and after the festival. Miami Beach Pop has proudly announced a financial commitment that one dollar per ticket per day will be donated to local non-profit organizations that focus on sustainability education and change. Miami Beach Pop will provide attendees with the knowledge and tools to improve their own eco-conscious practices with the festival's ECOasis, featuring a variety of local organizations that care for different aspects of our environment.

Attendees of Miami Beach Pop can indulge in a vacation or staycation with an immersive experience at one of the historic, art deco hotels along Ocean Drive, just steps away from the festival site. Hotel packages, including lodging and event tickets, can be purchased at www.MiamiBeachPop.com. Miami Beach Pop will provide attendees with a detailed travel and transportation plan, encouraging ridesharing and public transport to reduce the festival's carbon footprint, designed collaboratively alongside the City of Miami Beach to ensure a comfortable and safe experience for all festival guests and local residents.

For additional information regarding festival logistics, directions, and frequently asked questions, please visit: www.MiamiBeachPop.com.

THE MIAMI BEACH POP FESTIVAL 2019 LINEUP IS BELOW:

Chance The Rapper

Jack Johnson

Daddy Yankee

Kygo

The Raconteurs

Juanes

Maggie Rogers

Leon Bridges

The Roots

Nile Rodgers and Chic

Sean Paul

T-Pain

Jessie Reyez

Bomba Estereo

Quinn XCII

Natti Natasha

Gryffin

Brytiago

Margo Price

Chelsea Cutler

Kim Petras

Two Feet

Lali

Magic City Hippies

Monsieur Perine

DJ Windows 98 (Win Butler of Arcade Fire)

Rauw Alejandro

Ashe

Magic Giant

Roosevelt Collier

Reignwolf

Cimafunk

The Hip Abduction

Spam Allstars

Steven A. Clark

Richie Hell

Zander

Afrobeta

Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble

Sunday Gospel Service

Sol Jam feat. Nile Rodgers and Very Special Guests

All-Star Celebration of Bob Marley feat. Stephen Marley and Very Special Guests

Frost School of Music American Music Ensemble feat. Ben Folds

& More To Be Announced!





