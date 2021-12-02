Ceramic Animals Announce Debut Album 'Sweet Unknown'

Ceramic Animal have announced the release of their new album, Sweet Unknown, out March 4th. The album will be the first release for new label home Easy Eye Sound. To mark the occasion, they've released the title track and accompanying music video directed by Ford Fairchild. The title track is an Orbison inspired meditation on the other side.

"Lyrically and sonically, 'Sweet Unknown' embodies a dive into an uncertain yet beautiful darkness," says drummer Erik Regan. "We are real excited that the world's introduction to this album is with a song that captures one of the greater themes of the record." Sweet Unknown was produced by Dan Auerbach.

Ceramic Animal hails from historic Doylestown, Pennsylvania, about an hour north of Philadelphia. The band features a trio of brothers-Chris Regan (vocals, guitar), Erik Regan (drums) and Elliott Regan (vocals, keys)-along with childhood friend Anthony Marchione (guitar) and Dallas Hosey (vocals, bass). A guitar band of the highest-order with an acute focus on songwriting, they fuse post punk, psych and 70's pop together in a sound not too far from contemporaries like The War On Drugs, Strand of Oaks or fellow Pennsylvania artist, Kurt Vile.

Before reaching the ears of Easy Eye Sound owner, producer and The Black Keys frontman, Dan Auerbach, the band had found critical and commercial success on their own terms. Ceramic Animal funded, produced and self-released three albums and attracted a large and far flung fan base. They never made a conscious decision to keep things ruggedly DIY; instead, they just felt their way in the dark and did what five boys from Doylestown, PA would do - work hard.

Lively and imaginative, Ceramic Animal's music highlights a very real and relatable strain of emotional alienation coursing through the lyrics, where people leave you with holes in your life, where flickering memories of brighter times offer the only comfort. The three Regan brothers lost their father - their greatest influence and biggest fan - just before the making of this album. It makes for a more reflective record, but not one devoid of hope or warmth.

Ceramic Animal will be on tour throughout 2022 with new dates being announced today. Highlights include The Sultan Room in Brooklyn, NY on February 16th, Schuba's in Chicago on February 25th and Johnny Brenda's in Philadelphia on March 6th. A full list of tour dates are below.

Tour Dates

Feb 16 - The Sultan Room - Brooklyn, NY

Feb 18 - Sonias - Boston, MA

Feb 19 - Pie Shop - Washington D.C.

Feb 25 - Schuba's - Chicago, IL

Feb 26 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

Feb 27 - Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH

Mar 6 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA

Mar 12 - Savannah Stopover - Savannah, GA

Watch the new music video here: