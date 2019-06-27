Ceraadi Release New Video For New Song LOYAL

L.A. based sister duo Ceraadi, with over 1.7 million Instagram followers, release the official music video for their buzzing label debut song "Loyal." "Loyal" is the first new track from their upcoming EP due this summer. The vibrant Roxana Baldovin directed video is nostalgic and reminiscent of the 90s when music videos were colorful, fun and filled with catchy dance moves that made you watch them on repeat. The video also features some cameos from a few familiar faces including DJ Carisma and dancers Rameer Colon, Lydia Edina, Mariah Lewis, Kiana Wood, and Kia Charles.

Over the years, Ceraadi has built a massive audience and loyal following via their YouTube channel with videos covering everything from fashion, beauty, music, and love/relationship advice. Since going viral at the Roc Nation Grammy® Brunch earlier this year - watch it HERE - sister duo Saiyr and Emaza's every move has been growing their impassioned audience, now with over 1 million YouTube subscribers, and over 27 million YouTube views. Two hugely popular indie releases, "Active," and "Kung Pao," set the stage for the sisterly pair's ultimate major label release with "Loyal." This past weekend, the dynamic duo hit the Coca-Cola stage during this year's BET experience.

Watch LOYAL here:

Glued together by shared harmonies, Ceraadi not only complement each other in terms of fashion, fire, and ferocity, but they also finish each other's thoughts musically. Saiyr raps with tenacity and nimble wordplay, while Emaza belts with soul and spirit. Together, these two sides form one dynamic, diverse, and distinct whole.

They tapped into this energy as children back in Cedar Rapids. Inspired by mom's favorite classic R&B and hip-hop, they listened to everyone from Destiny's Child, Ciara, SWV, and Janet Jackson to Wu-Tang Clan, JAY-Z, and Lil' Kim. Their mother presented music as a refuge in the face of turmoil and uncertainty relocating thousands of miles across the country. Eventually, they ended up in Long Beach, CA where they stayed for five years before settling in South Central for four years. Around the same time, they started filming videos as an outlet from a dark reality and posting them on social media.

As their audience expanded in early 2019, their dance challenges and YouTube "Playlists" would typically crack the 1 million mark, and major brands enlisted them for high-profile social campaigns. Their indie singles "Active" and "Kung Pao" put up strong numbers online and captivated Roc Nation who hopped onboard. As their profile dramatically rose, they inked a major label deal with Island Records, setting the stage for Ceraadi's official debut single "Loyal." Underscored by throwback production right at home with their nineties influences, the song dips in and out of sassy rhymes before a heavenly and harmonic hook hypnotizes.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You