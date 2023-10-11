Celia Unveils Debut Project 'Complete in Box'

NYC-based singer-songwriter Celia is channeling her main-character energy with the release of her debut project Complete In Box – out now via AWAL Records.

About Complete In Box, Celia shares, “Complete In Box is a coming of age-story. It touches upon universal themes of self-empowerment, love, loneliness, and more. I wanted to explore the complexities of discovering and embracing all sides of myself. I was inspired by a bunch of different genres and my various musical influences.”

Complete In Box is a sonic representation of the general ideas surrounding self-discovery. The melodic 9-track masterpiece features the earnest “Fooled By Your Calm,” the empowering “Studio Rat" and the introspective “Mott St.” The project also injects a dose of playful charisma with sassy alt-pop tracks like “Born To Be British” and “Taxes” – all of which perfectly complement the project's overall vibe.

Celia began penning melodies at six years old in the heart of New York City. During her time at NYU's Clive Davis Institute, Celia embarked on her musical journey while keeping the same tight-knit squad of collaborators, which includes both of her parents, who lend their talents as photographers and directors for all her videos and content.

Celia is a girl's girl as she uses her platform to advocate for female voices. She has collaborated with esteemed organizations such as Arts Effects and the UN's international women's community. She stands as a beacon of inspiration, effortlessly balancing her roles as director, writer, producer, and creative director in her own works.

Celia's unique folktronica pop sound effortlessly merges folk storytelling and acoustic instrumentation with atmospheric electronic production.

Celia spent this past year honing her live performance chops, headlining The Luna Collective's NYC summer showcase and making a surprise appearance at Johan Lenox's World's Burning event – in which she ended up performing a reimagined version of “Mott St.” with him and a small orchestra!

With the release of Complete In Box, Celia's preparing for a very exciting fall. Stay tuned!

Photo credit: Lindsay Ellary