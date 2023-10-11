Celia Unveils Debut Project 'Complete in Box'

Celia's Debut Project 'Complete in Box' Now Available

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Celia Unveils Debut Project 'Complete in Box'

NYC-based singer-songwriter Celia is channeling her main-character energy with the release of her debut project Complete In Box – out now via AWAL Records.

About Complete In Box, Celia shares, “Complete In Box is a coming of age-story. It touches upon universal themes of self-empowerment, love, loneliness, and more. I wanted to explore the complexities of discovering and embracing all sides of myself. I was inspired by a bunch of different genres and my various musical influences.” 

Complete In Box is a sonic representation of the general ideas surrounding self-discovery. The melodic 9-track masterpiece features the earnest “Fooled By Your Calm,” the empowering “Studio Rat" and the introspective “Mott St.” The project also injects a dose of playful charisma with sassy alt-pop tracks like “Born To Be British” and “Taxes” – all of which perfectly complement the project's overall vibe. 

Celia began penning melodies at six years old in the heart of New York City. During her time at NYU's Clive Davis Institute, Celia embarked on her musical journey while keeping the same tight-knit squad of collaborators, which includes both of her parents, who lend their talents as photographers and directors for all her videos and content.

Celia is a girl's girl as she uses her platform to advocate for female voices. She has collaborated with esteemed organizations such as Arts Effects and the UN's international women's community. She stands as a beacon of inspiration, effortlessly balancing her roles as director, writer, producer, and creative director in her own works.

Celia's unique folktronica pop sound effortlessly merges folk storytelling and acoustic instrumentation with atmospheric electronic production.

Celia spent this past year honing her live performance chops, headlining The Luna Collective's NYC summer showcase and making a surprise appearance at Johan Lenox's World's Burning event – in which she ended up performing a reimagined version of “Mott St.” with him and a small orchestra!

With the release of Complete In Box, Celia's preparing for a very exciting fall. Stay tuned!

Photo credit: Lindsay Ellary



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Supergroup FREAKSHOW to Release New Album So Shall It Be Photo
Supergroup FREAKSHOW to Release New Album 'So Shall It Be'

Ronnie Borchert, Lead Vocalist, and guitarist of FREAKSHOW, “We are so excited about this new album. Having four true hard rockers get together that have never played together and create an album like this. Stet's success with W.A.S.P., Greg with Badlands, and Carlos with Quiet Riot and Ratt shows its face with this new band and album.

2
Global Producer Busy Twist Unveils LDN PLNQ Photo
Global Producer Busy Twist Unveils 'LDN PLNQ'

Busy Twist unveils 'LDN PLNQ', a collaboration that merges the UK underground with Afro-Colombian culture. Discover the vibrant fusion of sounds and influences in this exciting project. The cut is a bold artistic blend, as raw and rootsy as it is futuristic; a marriage of Busy Twist's love for both the UK underground and Afro-Colombian culture.

3
Phoenix, Pusha-T, Chad Hugo, Benee Collaborate on All Eyes on Me Photo
Phoenix, Pusha-T, Chad Hugo, Benee Collaborate on 'All Eyes on Me'

PHOENIX, PUSHA-T, CHAD HUGO, and BENEE collaborate on the track 'All Eyes on Me' from their acclaimed recent album Alpha Zulu. The track features three incredible collaborators adding their magic to the original - Pusha-T, The Neptunes' Chad Hugo, and Benee. Watch the video visualizer for the track now!

4
aespa to Release Fourth Mini Album In November Photo
aespa to Release Fourth Mini Album In November

K-pop sensation aespa have announced their anxiously awaited new EP, Drama – The 4th Mini Album. The group set the stage for Drama with the bold, bright, and buzzing anthem “Better Things.” Speaking to the impact of their fandom, it has already gathered over 77.1 million global streams and counting as well as 58 million-plus YouTube views.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HADESTOWN