Celestial North Releases Her New Single 'When the Gods Dance'

Lake District based Scottish solo artist Celestial North marks her return with her intoxicating new single 'When The Gods Dance' which invites you into the heart of her fascinating wyrd-dreampop world. It's a cosmic detour into a land of impossibility and beauty - bathed in folklore, the ancient and the unknown.

Another evolution in her artistry, the enveloping new single 'When The Gods Dance' is entwined with entrancing melodies that soar over cinematic musical mountains held aloft by majestic choirs and underpinned by elemental percussion that beats straight from the primordial heart of her world.

Sewn with her beguiling vocals and a patchwork of her old and new influences, crafted of both organic and synthetic instrumentation: it paints a spell binding world- one which welcomes one and all in.

Described by Celestial North's V as "Like a tug of war between euphoria and devastation - as above, so below. It's ethereal maximalism gone viking". 'When The Gods Dance' is the first in a series of Bandcamp Friday singles leading up to the release of her debut album this Autumn.

Born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, Celestial North can be found wandering south of the border in Kendal where she now lives with her family, surrounded by fells and the beauty of nature. Her Scottish roots are anchored in her music and her love of wilderness, mystery and the spirit of the Beltane is evident in her songs. Having taught herself various instruments, with the encouragement of a Bowie and Flamenco loving father, she became interested in experimenting with different recording techniques and more unusual and primitive instruments.

Hours and hours were spent with her husband, co-producer and chief drummer Woody, recording blocks of ice being hit, or chains being banged inside buckets, or storms passing over their old stone house on the hill. A dulcimer, a Bodhran drum and a piano were gifted to them during lockdown which had a huge impact on the sounds being created at home.

Celestial North is a talented, multi-faceted musician and songwriter with her songs regularly played on the BBC Introducing show. Her most recent release, a reworking of R.E.M.'s 'Nightswimming' - recorded for a God Is In the TV Zine charity album last year, received national radio play with BBC Scotland's Roddy Hart proclaiming it "Majestic".

The release was included in Bandcamp's Essential Releases with 'Nightswimming' chosen as the Editorial Director's personal highpoint. Following a run of early singles Celestial North was touted by Under The Radar and God Is In The TV as 'One to watch in 2021' and one of the 'finest new acts for 2021', Celestial North is currently recording her debut album which will be released in September 2022. You can see her live at Kendal Calling Festival.

Listen to the new single here: