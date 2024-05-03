Cavetown Releases 'little vice (Acoustic)' Ahead of US Summer Tour

Cavetown will embark on his upcoming co-headline tour alongside Mother Mother this summer.
Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Cavetown shares little vice (Acoustic) via Warner Records/Sire Records.
For the project, he acoustically reimagines and reinvents tracks from his acclaimed 2024 EP, stripping the sound back to its bare core with unfiltered honesty and emotion.
To celebrate its arrival, Cavetown just unveiled an intimate performance video for “alone (Acoustic)." The new video follows his recent acoustic performance of “let them know they’re on your mind” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last month, as part of their #LateShowMeMusic series. Check out the performance HERE.
Next up, Cavetown will embark on his upcoming co-headline tour alongside Mother Mother this summer, making stops at iconic venues across North America. He also just announced a string of arena dates across Canada with Mother Mother for early 2025. Tickets are on sale HERE. The 35-date run follows his biggest tour to date, Bittersweet Daze – featuring mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, and grentperez – which was his first stateside run since 2022. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.
June 7 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
June 8 Los Angeles, CA The Torch
June 9 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park
June 11 Berkeley, CA The Greek
June 14 Troutdale, OR Edgefield
June 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
June 16 Seattle, WA Seattle Zoo
June 18 Salt Lake City, UT Granary Live
June 20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 22 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
June 23 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park
June 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
June 28 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater
June 29 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater
June 30 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
July 2 Washington, DC The Anthem
July 3 Philadelphia, PA Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann
July 5 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
July 7 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 9 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 10 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 12 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
July 13 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
February 18 Victoria, BC Save On Foods Memorial Centre
February 19 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place
February 21 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
February 22 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
February 24 Regina, SK Brandt Centre
February 25 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
February 27 London, ONT Budweiser Gardens
February 28 St. Catherines, ONT Meridian Centre
March 2 Montreal, QC Place Bell
March 3 Montreal, QC Place Bell
March 5 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre
March 6 Moncton, NB Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick
With DIY ethos and a spiraling imagination, 25-year-old singer-songwriter and producer Cavetown makes songs that excavate the deepest, unspoken parts of his heart. Since releasing his first self-produced tracks at age 14, the Cambridge-based musician also known as Robin Skinner has become one of the leaders of his generation’s bedroom pop scene, amassing a global audience of fellow outsiders who connect to his lyrics of identity and belonging. After reaching new heights with 2022’s Worm Food, he now preps his new EP, little vice, arriving February 23 on Sire Records. A sense of childlike wonder has been a guiding force for Cavetown ever since he taught himself how to produce and began uploading work on Bandcamp and YouTube as a young teenager. Inspired by his love of fantasy, his songs slowly brought in a devoted online audience, leading to sold-out shows across the U.S. and U.K. behind his 2018 album Lemon Boy. Shortly after releasing the LP, he signed to Sire Records and played festivals around the world like Reading and Leeds, Lollapalooza, and Primavera Sound. Even with all his success, Cavetown remains committed to ensuring a tight-knit connection with his listeners. In 2022, he created the This Is Home Project, which provides funds to foundations dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth in need. Now, he remains motivated to keep sharing his honest feelings through his songs. “From what I’ve been told, something about me and my music helps them to feel understood and that they’re not alone in who they are,” he says.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos