Cavetown Releases 'little vice (Acoustic)' Ahead of US Summer Tour

Cavetown will embark on his upcoming co-headline tour alongside Mother Mother this summer.

By: May. 03, 2024
Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Cavetown shares little vice (Acoustic) via Warner Records/Sire Records.

For the project, he acoustically reimagines and reinvents tracks from his acclaimed 2024 EP, stripping the sound back to its bare core with unfiltered honesty and emotion.

To celebrate its arrival, Cavetown just unveiled an intimate performance video for “alone (Acoustic)." The new video follows his recent acoustic performance of “let them know they’re on your mind” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last month, as part of their #LateShowMeMusic series. Check out the performance HERE.

Next up, Cavetown will embark on his upcoming co-headline tour alongside Mother Mother this summer, making stops at iconic venues across North America. He also just announced a string of arena dates across Canada with Mother Mother for early 2025. Tickets are on sale HERE. The 35-date run follows his biggest tour to date, Bittersweet Daze – featuring mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, and grentperez – which was his first stateside run since 2022. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Acoustic EP Tracklisting

  1. obvious (acoustic)
  2. alone (acoustic)
  3. let them know they’re on your mind (acoustic)
  4. the back of the moon (acoustic)

2024 U.S. TOUR DATES:

June 7             Phoenix, AZ                 Arizona Financial Theatre

June 8             Los Angeles, CA          The Torch

June 9             San Diego, CA             Gallagher Square at Petco Park

June 11           Berkeley, CA                The Greek

June 14           Troutdale, OR              Edgefield

June 15           Vancouver, BC            Rogers Arena

June 16           Seattle, WA                 Seattle Zoo

June 18           Salt Lake City, UT        Granary Live

June 20           Morrison, CO               Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 22           Dallas, TX                    South Side Ballroom

June 23           Austin, TX                    Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

June 25           Houston, TX                713 Music Hall

June 28           Miami, FL                     FPL Solar Amphitheater

June 29           Orlando, FL                 Orlando Amphitheater

June 30           Atlanta, GA                  Coca-Cola Roxy

July 2              Washington, DC          The Anthem

July 3              Philadelphia, PA          Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann

July 5              Toronto, ON                 Budweiser Stage

July 7              Boston, MA                  MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 9              New York, NY              The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 10             New York, NY              The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 12            Sterling Heights, MI       Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 13            Chicago, IL                  Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

2025 CANADIAN TOUR DATES

February 18     Victoria, BC                  Save On Foods Memorial Centre

February 19     Kelowna, BC                Prospera Place

February 21     Edmonton, AB             Rogers Place

February 22     Calgary, AB                 Scotiabank Saddledome

February 24     Regina, SK                  Brandt Centre

February 25     Winnipeg, MB              Canada Life Centre

February 27     London, ONT                Budweiser Gardens

February 28     St. Catherines, ONT      Meridian Centre

March 2           Montreal, QC                Place Bell

March 3           Montreal, QC                Place Bell

March 5           Halifax, NS                   Scotiabank Centre

March 6           Moncton, NB                Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick

ABOUT CAVETOWN

With DIY ethos and a spiraling imagination, 25-year-old singer-songwriter and producer Cavetown makes songs that excavate the deepest, unspoken parts of his heart. Since releasing his first self-produced tracks at age 14, the Cambridge-based musician also known as Robin Skinner has become one of the leaders of his generation’s bedroom pop scene, amassing a global audience of fellow outsiders who connect to his lyrics of identity and belonging. After reaching new heights with 2022’s Worm Food, he now preps his new EP, little vice, arriving February 23 on Sire Records. A sense of childlike wonder has been a guiding force for Cavetown ever since he taught himself how to produce and began uploading work on Bandcamp and YouTube as a young teenager. Inspired by his love of fantasy, his songs slowly brought in a devoted online audience, leading to sold-out shows across the U.S. and U.K. behind his 2018 album Lemon Boy. Shortly after releasing the LP, he signed to Sire Records and played festivals around the world like Reading and Leeds, Lollapalooza, and Primavera Sound. Even with all his success, Cavetown remains committed to ensuring a tight-knit connection with his listeners. In 2022, he created the This Is Home Project, which provides funds to foundations dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth in need. Now, he remains motivated to keep sharing his honest feelings through his songs. “From what I’ve been told, something about me and my music helps them to feel understood and that they’re not alone in who they are,” he says.


