Cavetown Releases 'little vice (Acoustic)' Ahead of US Summer Tour

Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Cavetown shares little vice (Acoustic) via Warner Records/Sire Records.

For the project, he acoustically reimagines and reinvents tracks from his acclaimed 2024 EP, stripping the sound back to its bare core with unfiltered honesty and emotion.

To celebrate its arrival, Cavetown just unveiled an intimate performance video for “alone (Acoustic)." The new video follows his recent acoustic performance of “let them know they’re on your mind” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last month, as part of their #LateShowMeMusic series. Check out the performance HERE.

Next up, Cavetown will embark on his upcoming co-headline tour alongside Mother Mother this summer, making stops at iconic venues across North America. He also just announced a string of arena dates across Canada with Mother Mother for early 2025. Tickets are on sale HERE. The 35-date run follows his biggest tour to date, Bittersweet Daze – featuring mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, and grentperez – which was his first stateside run since 2022. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Acoustic EP Tracklisting

obvious (acoustic) alone (acoustic) let them know they’re on your mind (acoustic) the back of the moon (acoustic)

2024 U.S. TOUR DATES:

June 7 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

June 8 Los Angeles, CA The Torch

June 9 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

June 11 Berkeley, CA The Greek

June 14 Troutdale, OR Edgefield

June 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

June 16 Seattle, WA Seattle Zoo

June 18 Salt Lake City, UT Granary Live

June 20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 22 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

June 23 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

June 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

June 28 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater

June 29 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

June 30 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

July 2 Washington, DC The Anthem

July 3 Philadelphia, PA Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann

July 5 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

July 7 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 9 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 10 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 12 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 13 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

2025 CANADIAN TOUR DATES

February 18 Victoria, BC Save On Foods Memorial Centre

February 19 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place

February 21 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

February 22 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

February 24 Regina, SK Brandt Centre

February 25 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

February 27 London, ONT Budweiser Gardens

February 28 St. Catherines, ONT Meridian Centre

March 2 Montreal, QC Place Bell

March 3 Montreal, QC Place Bell

March 5 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre

March 6 Moncton, NB Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick

ABOUT CAVETOWN

With DIY ethos and a spiraling imagination, 25-year-old singer-songwriter and producer Cavetown makes songs that excavate the deepest, unspoken parts of his heart. Since releasing his first self-produced tracks at age 14, the Cambridge-based musician also known as Robin Skinner has become one of the leaders of his generation’s bedroom pop scene, amassing a global audience of fellow outsiders who connect to his lyrics of identity and belonging. After reaching new heights with 2022’s Worm Food, he now preps his new EP, little vice, arriving February 23 on Sire Records. A sense of childlike wonder has been a guiding force for Cavetown ever since he taught himself how to produce and began uploading work on Bandcamp and YouTube as a young teenager. Inspired by his love of fantasy, his songs slowly brought in a devoted online audience, leading to sold-out shows across the U.S. and U.K. behind his 2018 album Lemon Boy. Shortly after releasing the LP, he signed to Sire Records and played festivals around the world like Reading and Leeds, Lollapalooza, and Primavera Sound. Even with all his success, Cavetown remains committed to ensuring a tight-knit connection with his listeners. In 2022, he created the This Is Home Project, which provides funds to foundations dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth in need. Now, he remains motivated to keep sharing his honest feelings through his songs. “From what I’ve been told, something about me and my music helps them to feel understood and that they’re not alone in who they are,” he says.

