Cautious Clay Drops Debut Album 'Deadpan Love'

Deadpan Love, the long-awaited debut album from singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Cautious Clay, is out today independently via The Orchard. Stream it HERE and watch the visualizer for new single "Shook" HERE. The album follows acclaimed singles "Strange Love" featuring Chicago rising rapper Saba, "Wildfire," "Karma & Friends," "Roots," "Dying In The Subtlety," and "Agreeable,"

"'Deadpan Love' is something that I have inside me; the way I cope with the worst of what the world has to offer," says Cautious. "So much of life and relationships are spent in gray areas-we mistreat the people we love and we're friendly with the people we hate. This is an album about those complexities in friendship, investigating toxic behavior and self-worth."

With his live return slated for this summer's Lollapalooza, Cautious Clay will embark on the Karma & Friends Tour of North America and Europe in 2022 with dates in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Barcelona and more. Tickets are on sale today HERE.

Deadpan Love wraps influences from R&B, hip hop and indie pop in Cautious' trademark sophisticated songwriting and jazz- and blues-inflected instrumentation. The album finds Cautious collaborating with a host of notable co-writers including Tobias Jesso Jr. (Adele, HAIM), Jim-E Stack (Caroline Polachek, Empress Of), Daniel Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, FINNEAS), Jesse Shatkin (Sia, Kelly Clarkson), Ammar Malik (Maroon 5, Halsey) and Sir Nolan (Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez).

Cautious Clay is currently in production on the second season of the critically acclaimed Forest Whitaker drama "Godfather of Harlem." Reprising his role as the leader of the Geechee Band from the first season, he will appear throughout the season and is working on original music for the show.

Since the release of his breakout debut single "Cold War" three years ago, 28-year-old Cautious Clay has been on a whirlwind ride. He's released three EPs-Table of Context, RESONANCE, and debut Blood Type-that have earned critical praise from The New York Times, The New Yorker, NPR, TIME, Complex and many more. His songs have soundtracked key scenes in films like Olivia Wilde's Booksmart and TV shows like Issa Rae's "Insecure" and Selena Gomez's "13 Reasons Why."

He was enlisted personally by FINNEAS for a remix of Billie Eilish's breakout "Ocean Eyes," his music has been sampled by Taylor Swift (Lover), and he's written songs with John Legend and John Mayer. His recent single "Cheesin'" saw him link up with a who's-who of next generation talent-Claud, Remi Wolf, Still Woozy, Sophie Meiers, Melanie Faye and HXNS-to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Cautious Clay currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.