Catfish and the Bottlemen Return With New Single 'Showtime'

Beginning a monumental new chapter, multi-Platinum-selling, BRIT Award-winning, arena-filling giants Catfish and the Bottlemen return today with their first new music in five years and reveal their first headline shows since 2021 all before headlining Reading & Leeds Festival for the second time, this summer.

The anthemic, stadium-ready new single “Showtime” is out now via Capitol Records. Frontman, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Van McCann recorded the song in Los Angeles with multi-GRAMMY Award winning producer Dave Sardy (Oasis, LCD Soundsystem, Rolling Stones).

Reflecting the sun-kissed optimism of LA and marking a bold evolution in Van's songwriting, it is the first track to be released from Catfish and the Bottlemen's soon to be announced fourth studio album.

When Catfish and the Bottlemen announced their return to the top of the Reading & Leeds Festival mainstage with a high-energy performance clip, the band were met with a frenzied reaction from the fans with their “Showtime” instagram teaser receiving over 100,000 likes in under 24 hours.

Revered for their incendiary live performances, the release of “Showtime” is matched by the news of two massive open- air headline shows. Announced exactly 900 days since the band last played in front of a live crowd, they will perform UK headline shows at Cardiff Castle on July 19th and Edinburgh Summer Sessions on August 24th. The dates land amongst their must-see return to headline the Reading and Leeds Festival main stage. Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10:00 GMT on Friday, March 1st HERE.

Catfish and the Bottlemen's arena-filling sonic outlook has cemented their place amongst Britain's most successful bands of the 21st century. In 2014 after years of relentless touring, their debut LP The Balcony surged into the UK Top 10 and helped them scoop British Breakthrough Act at the BRITs before scoring their landmark No. 1 album with 2016's The Ride. Since then, they've amassed over one billion streams, two million album sales and are closing in on 10 million single sales.

On stage Van McCann possesses unique magnetic energy and is considered one of modern rock's great live frontmen. The band has sold over half a million concert tickets and have played to over 2 million fans worldwide.