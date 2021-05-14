Cassadee Pope Premieres Electrifying Music Video for Latest Single 'What The Stars See'

Cassadee Pope has released the music video for her explosive new single, "What The Stars See." The video, directed by Ed Pryor and Executive Produced by Wes Edwards, is a colorful take on the voyeuristic sensibilities of famed sci-fi action film, Blade Runner, and includes special appearances by both of the track's featured artists, Karen Fairchild and Lindsay Ell. The visually captivating video premiered today exclusively on PEOPLE.com and is available everywhere now.

"The director, Ed Pryor, had me at the Blade Runner reference from his pitch! The video represents the frustrating inner dialog of wanting to know what your ex is doing now that you don't have the luxury of knowing anymore," says Pope. "The song itself is bold and intense, so I'm incredibly excited that we were able to emulate that in the video with its dramatic lighting effects and energetic live performance."

"What The Stars See" was written by Pope, Jake Rose and Lindsey Rimes, and was produced by Nick Wheeler (All-American Rejects) and Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town.) The track blends Pope's two musical worlds; pop-punk where her career began, and Country music that has always felt like home to her. As she continues to grow into a formidable artist, it was important for Pope that she merge influences and sounds to make something she is truly proud of and reflects who she is at this stage.

Stay tuned for even more new music from Cassadee Pope this year!

