Casey Bishop Shares New Single 'Bad Dream' Co-Written With Willow Smith

Today, 17-year-old singer-songwriter Casey Bishop shares "Bad Dream" via 19 Recordings/BMG. The track follows Casey's 2021 debut single "Love Me, Leave Me," which is nearing 1M streams and counting.

Co-written by Willow Smith and produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Poppy), "Bad Dream" infuses pop with aggressive rock energy.

"I wrote it about a situation I went through a little while ago that resulted in me struggling with paranoia," notes Casey. "Although I wrote it from a personal experience, I want people to relate in their own ways when they listen to the song. It is pretty specific, but I'm sure everyone has gone through something that felt so unreal it felt like a nightmare."

Hailing from Fort Myers, Florida, Casey Bishop won over millions of hearts while competing on Season 19 of ABC's American Idol. Her impressive vocal range earned her a unanimous "yes" from the season's judges - Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry - and ultimately took her to the Top 4 at just 16-years-old.

Since then, she has performed duets with country megastar Luke Bryan and Brandon Boyd (Incubus) and opened for the likes of John Fogerty, and Foreigner. Casey fuses her musical influence from artists like Mötley Crüe to Fleetwood Mac to Billie Eilish with her powerhouse vocals and lyrics that are emotionally honest to create her own unique sonic landscape that is sure to make her one to watch.

Listen to the new single here: