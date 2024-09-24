Carter Faith Sets New EP 'The Aftermath' for October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Aftermath, the new EP from breakout Nashville vocalist and songwriter Carter Faith, is slated for release October 11 via Capitol Records Nashville – pre-order/pre-save it HERE.

“The Aftermath is a collection of songs that all come from a very honest and introspective place,” Faith says. “I am a woman in my early 20s, caught in the limbo of being a child and an adult, each song on this project has a unique balance of self-assuredness and self-doubt. I am so excited to have these songs out into the world and in the hands of anyone who resonates with them. Each song holds a place in my heart and lends itself to a different feeling reflective of when I put pen to paper, and I hope they do the same for anyone who listens.”

Additionally, Faith will hit the road for a run of tour dates supporting Luke Grimes in November, with stops in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles and more, following her upcoming dates supporting Midland kicking off next week—get tickets HERE. See full routing below.

The Aftermath features four previously shared singles from earlier this year—“Alright,” which Billboard called “captivating,” “Blue Bird” featuring Alison Krauss, “Strong Stuff,” which Holler called “brilliant,” and “Late Bloomer,” which American Songwriter praised for her “acrobatic” vocals—as well as “The Aftermath,” a new track that will arrive alongside the EP.

Faith continues to build her fanbase in Nashville and beyond, recently signing with Universal Music Group Nashville and Universal Music Publishing Group. Other 2024 highlights include her performance at CMA Fest, her twelfth show at the historic Grand Ole Opry and her first shows in London and Berlin at Country to Country (C2C). At the end of last year, she hit the road for a run of U.S. dates with Luke Grimes, 49 Winchester and Wyatt Flores and shared tracks “Man”—the video for which debuted via CMT—“Unbreakable Wave,” “Rodeo & Juliet” and “Rock ‘n Roll Me.”

Born and raised in North Carolina, Faith relocated to Nashville after college to pursue her dream of becoming a country musician, learning the ropes from seasoned professionals who saw her massive potential. Fast forward a few years, and Faith has accumulated over 111 million global streams on tracks like “Wild,” “Greener Pasture” and “Already Crazy.” Her soaring vocals and authentic storytelling, paired with a delicate delivery and breezy confidence, have captivated audiences and led to stages shared with Little Big Town, Keith Urban and one of her biggest influences, Willie Nelson. Furthermore, she has been featured in CMT’s 2023 Next Women of Country and LISTEN UP 2024 campaigns in addition to being the first country artist featured in Spotify’s Fresh Finds multi-genre program.

Photo Credit: Cedrick Jones



