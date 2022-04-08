Carrie Underwood to Release New Album 'Denim & Rhinestones'

Multi-platinum, 8-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood will release her highly anticipated album, Denim & Rhinestones, on June 10, 2022. Underwood surprised fans with the reveal of her album cover yesterday and a new album trailer today.

The title track, "Denim & Rhinestones," and its accompanying lyric video, are also available today. The upbeat track was written by Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Kear, and Hillary Lindsey, and co-produced by Garcia and Underwood.

Garcia co-wrote Underwood's hit songs "Love Wins," "Southbound," and "Drinking Alone." Lindsey and Underwood have collaborated on a string of hits such as "Jesus, Take the Wheel," "So Small," "Last Name," "Smoke Break," "Church Bells," and the now-iconic title track, "Cry Pretty." Kear co-wrote Underwood's signature hits, "Before He Cheats" and "Blown Away," and co-wrote another cinematic classic, "Two Black Cadillacs" with Underwood and Lindsey.

Underwood co-wrote 11 of the 12 tracks on Denim & Rhinestones with many of her frequent collaborators such as David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Miller, Ashley Gorley, Josh Kear, and Chris DeStefano, who have written many of Underwood's biggest hits.

She also welcomes more recent co-writers on the album, including Michael Hardy and Lydia Vaughan, the latter of whom co-wrote "If I Didn't Love You," Underwood's multi-week #1 smash hit duet with Jason Aldean.

Denim & Rhinestones is the latest project between Underwood and David Garcia, having co-produced her critically acclaimed 2018 release, Cry Pretty, which marked the first time Underwood produced her own album. Garcia and Underwood also co-produced Underwood's 2021 GRAMMY® Award-winning album of gospel hymns, My Savior.

Denim & Rhinestones Signed CD Box Set and Vinyl Box Sets are available for preorder now which includes an exclusive t-shirt, rhinestone pack, denim tote bag, and album slip mat in limited quantities here. Fans can order from physical retailers here. The vinyl edition will be available in July and a cassette version on August 5.

Watch the new lyric video here:

Watch the new album trailer here: