Carrie Underwood Announces 'The Denim & Rhinestones Experience'

Multi-platinum, 8-time GRAMMYÂ® Award winner Carrie Underwood celebrates the June 10th release of her highly anticipated brand-new album, Denim & Rhinestones, with a launch week packed with activities. Highlights include:

Official Fan Club Party

Carrie kicks off the week welcoming fans from all over the world to her Official Fan Club Party and will perform two shows at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, June 7.

Livestream Performance

Carrie Underwood: LIVE, a global, one-night-only live performance, will livestream June 9 from The Historic Bell Tower in Downtown Nashville, sponsored by Coca-Cola's new digital platform, Coke Studio. Fans will be able to tune in at 8:00 PM CT on June 9 via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, the Amazon Music mobile app via Twitch, and on Prime Video globally.

The Denim & Rhinestones Experience

The Denim & Rhinestones Experience - A fun-filled, pop-up exhibition with interactive photo installations, wardrobe displays, and a retail boutique celebrating the music of Denim & Rhinestones. The Denim & Rhinestones Experience will be open to the public June 10-12 at The Historic Bell Tower in Downtown Nashville. For hours and additional information, go to here.

Broadcast TV Appearances

Broadcast TV appearances and performances will include ABC's Good Morning America and GMA3 on June 10, and NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 14. She will also make multiple appearances on Canadian and Australian television, including interviews on Sunrise, The Today Show, The Project, and others.

On Saturday, June 11, Carrie takes the Nissan Stadium stage once again to headline the 49th annual CMA Fest, which will be broadcast on ABC on August 3.

Denim & Rhinestones is Underwood's latest collaboration with David Garcia. Garcia and Underwood co-produced her critically acclaimed 2018 release, Cry Pretty, as well as Underwood's 2021 GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning album of gospel hymns, My Savior.

Denim & Rhinestones Signed CD Box Sets and Signed Vinyl Box Sets are available now, which includes an exclusive t-shirt, rhinestone pack, denim tote bag, and album slip mat in limited quantities here. Fans can order from physical retailers here. The vinyl edition will be available July 8 and a cassette version on August 5. A Superfan CD, including an exclusive poster, is also available here.

The lead single from Denim & Rhinestones, "Ghost Story," is currently climbing the charts and has garnered over 45.2 million global streams. The song's cinematic music video, directed by acclaimed director and photographer Randee St. Nicholas, is available now.

Underwood recently announced her new U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, with dates in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023. The new tour will kick off in October, making stops in 43 U.S. cities including New York's Madison Square Garden, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena before concluding in March 2023. Underwood will be joined on THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates. Additionally, $1 from each ticket sold for the tour will be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org).

She recently completed her 2022 dates for her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Theatre. Underwood opened the new 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre with a sold-out engagement in December 2021, followed by sold-out runs in March, April, and May 2022. She will return to Resorts World Las Vegas to resume her residency in 2023, following THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR. 2023 dates for REFLECTION will be announced at a later date.

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK.

All nine of her consecutive album releases (two of which she co-produced) from the beginning of her career debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Chart, making her the only artist to accomplish that feat. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMYÂ® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards.

She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller.

She launched her fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. She was the first artist to perform at the new Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, began with sold-out runs in December 2021 and throughout Spring 2022, and will continue in 2023.

