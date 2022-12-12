Caroline Polachek Announces Tour Dates

Caroline Polachek has announced her 2023 North American tour ahead of her new album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, arriving February 14, 2023.

She also recently announced European/UK dates with an anticipated London show at Brixton Academy landing on album release date. Polachek's return to North America for The Spiraling Tour will kick off Friday, April 14th in Philadelphia and make stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more before wrapping at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Tickets are available for presale starting Wednesday, December 14th at 10 am local and on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 am local here.

Today, in support, Polachek also shared the official music video for newest single "Welcome To My Island" co-directed by Caroline and Matt Copson. Her most ambitious music video to date, it's a chaotic collection of vignettes that perfectly captures the monstrous energy of the song.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You is Polachek's first album release since her 2019 experimental pop masterpiece PANG which cemented her as a generational talent. Her profile has grown exponentially since - landing her everywhere from the direct opening spot on Dua Lipa's 2022 North American Future Nostalgia Tour, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, Primavera, All Points East, Governors Ball, Pitchfork Music Festival and Outside Lands, and involved with campaigns & shows for Loewe, Dior, Eckhaus Latta and Chloé, to late night performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Night Show with James Corden.

Standout viral tracks like "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings," have contributed to the album's 175M global streams and counting and ignited a dance trend on TikTok.

Polachek has played sold out shows and festivals across the world and 2023 will be no different as she continues to win fans over on her rise to pop superstardom.

Watch the new music video here:

UPCOMING LIVE DATES

2/10 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

2/11 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Student Union

2/12 - Oxford, UK @ 02 Academy Oxford

2/14 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

2/15 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

2/16 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

2/18 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

2/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega (Sold Out)

2/22 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

2/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

2/24 - Amsterdam, NL@ Paradiso

2/25 - Cologne, DE @ Kantine

2/27 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

NORTH AMERICAN THE SPIRALING TOUR

4/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - with George Clanton

4/15 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - with George Clanton

4/17 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - with George Clanton

4/18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre - with George Clanton

4/19 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall - with George Clanton

4/21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - with George Clanton

4/22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre - with George Clanton

4/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - with Toro Y Moi

4/25 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater - with George Clanton

4/26 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - with Toro Y Moi

4/28 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre - with Sudan Archives

4/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium - with Sudan Archives

5/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield - with Magdalena Bay

5/4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - with Sudan Archives

5/8 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum - with Sudan Archives

5/9 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - with Sudan Archives

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

5/14 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom - with Alex G

5/16 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre - with Ethel Cain

5/17 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - with Ethel Cain

5/19 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem - with Ethel Cain

5/20 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall - with Ethel Cain

Photo: Nedda Asfar